Electricity price | Exchange electricity is record cheap on Sunday afternoon

The total price of electricity for some consumers may turn negative on Sunday.

Exchange electricity the hourly price drops to a record low on Sunday afternoon. Electricity exchange Nordpool’s spot price in the Finnish region is about six cents negative per kilowatt hour between 2 and 3 p.m.

The hourly price remains negative for a large part of Sunday. It turns negative as early as five in the morning on Sunday and rises above zero only after evening.

“There will be minus prices tomorrow [sunnuntaina] throughout Europe, the reason is probably the weekend and the abundant sun in the afternoon”, says the director responsible for the electricity market of Energiateollisuus ry Pekka Salomaa by text message.

Salomaa does not remember that the spot price of electricity for a single hour was previously as low in Finland.

Using electricity is therefore almost free for many exchange electricity customers on Sunday.

Exchange electricity customers the spot price of electricity is determined hourly in the electricity exchange Nordpool. On top of the spot price, the consumer pays a margin added to the price by energy companies for their electricity consumption, which varies from company to company. In addition to this, contracts usually include a fixed monthly fee of 2–4 euros.

In addition, the total price of electricity is affected by transmission fees and electricity taxes. The negative hourly price of stock exchange electricity does not automatically mean that the consumer will get money for using electricity.

However, the price is so low on Sunday that a special situation may temporarily materialize for some.

A similar situation was in Finland for the first time in June, when the hourly price in Finland was three cents negative. At that time, for example, the exchange electricity customers of the electricity sales company Oomi living in the Rovakaira area of ​​Rovaniemi paid -0.08 cents per kilowatt hour for their electricity for one hour.

Now the hourly price is even lower, so there are probably more beneficiaries.

“In practice, the hours with a minus sign are taken into account on the bill of the exchange electricity customer as deductions,” Salomaa writes.