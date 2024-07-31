Electricity price | Exchange electricity has been record cheap in Finland in July, and according to an expert, that’s not only a good thing

Price of electricity|Exchange electricity has been the cheapest in Europe in July in Finland. Jukka Leskelä, CEO of the energy industry, points out that there is also a partly problematic reason behind it.

Exchange electricity July has been a celebration for the user. Electricity has not been this cheap since the beginning of the 2010s, when consumers were able to purchase exchange-traded electricity for the first time.

Last July will go down in history as the cheapest month of almost the entire 21st century. Only once before, in July 2000, was electricity on the exchange cheaper than today, when looking at inflation-adjusted prices. At that time, however, cheap electricity was not yet available to consumer customers.

In July, Finland has been able to enjoy the cheapest electricity in all of Europe when looking at tax-free prices.

The tax-free price of electricity has been cheaper than in Northern Sweden and Northern Norway. This is a truly exceptional situation. This has probably only happened once before, in June of last year, estimates the CEO of Energiateollisuus ry Jukka Leskelä. At that time, however, the prices were significantly higher.

July in addition, already in June the price of electricity on the stock exchange was moving at low readings, but at that time there were still big fluctuations in the price, which were expected to continue throughout the summer.

However, no major price spikes have been seen since June. As a result, the average price of stock-exchange electricity with value added tax remained at about two cents per kilowatt-hour in July.

Sometimes the price has even been negative. Most recently, stock exchange electricity the price was negative on Monday of the past week.

Where from because of the cheap price of electricity?

The basic reason for the price of electricity is that in the summer the consumption of electricity has decreased and the supply has increased. In the summer, for example, electricity is not needed for heating, and at the same time, there are often maintenance outages in industry that uses a lot of electricity.

However, a lot of electricity has been produced in Finland compared to the summer demand. With the completion of Olkiluoto 3, there is now plenty of nuclear power available, especially since the maintenance that reduced production in June has also been completed.

According to Leskelä, a lot of hydropower has also been produced this summer, when there has been plenty of water in the waterways. Water cannot be stored to wait for higher prices.

In addition, plenty more wind power and solar electricity have been built. Of course, there is usually less wind in summer, but more solar electricity is produced than in other seasons.

The abundant supply of solar electricity has kept prices low also during the day in other parts of Europe.

All this is normal. However, according to Leskelä, what makes the situation exceptional is that the so-called excess electricity has not been able to be exported from Finland this summer to the same extent as normal.

The problem particularly concerns exports to Estonia.

Another of the electricity transmission cables between Finland and Estonia was damaged earlier this year and will be out of use all summer. In a normal situation, part of the abundant production, i.e. about 650 megawatts, would have been exported to Estonia.

The expansions of transmission connections under construction in northern Sweden have also caused interruptions in the export of electricity.

According to Leskelä, if part of the abundant electricity production could have been exported, the price of electricity in Finland would have been slightly more expensive during the summer than it is now.

“Based on this, however, you should not imagine that by permanently cutting off the rest of the transmission connections, the price would remain cheap,” warns Leskelä.

According to him, it would only warm the mind for a moment. During the cold and windy periods of winter, Finland would be in trouble without electricity imported from Estonia.

“Without functioning electricity transmission, investments in Finland would also be jeopardized,” Leskelä points out.

Problems with electricity transmission have also been reflected in Estonia in expensive electricity prices this summer.

“ “It’s not worth imagining that by permanently cutting off the rest of the transmission connections, the price would remain cheap.”

CEO of energy industry Jukka Leskelä.

How about why haven’t the pre-planned price spikes been seen in July like in June?

Even though price spikes have not been seen, price fluctuation has not gone away and according to Leskelä, it will not go away.

“There is no way to keep the price of electricity affordable and get rid of fluctuations at the same time. You have to learn to live with the swing,” he says.

What is essential for him, however, is that on average electricity is affordable and price fluctuations can be used to advantage.

According to Leskelä, it is still possible that there will be high prices in the summer. Last year, the price of electricity rose high at the end of August. The reason was that one unit of the Loviisa nuclear power plant was under maintenance and at the same time one of the old units in Olkiluoto had a fault and at the same time there was an exceptional silence.

Then the prices were at their peak and many panicked with their contracts.

How are the prices now that the Loviisa nuclear power plant has a maintenance shutdown that starts next week and lasts well into September? At the same time, demand starts to increase again after the summer.

“A decrease in supply always affects the price, because the wholesale price of electricity always tells you how tight the balance between supply and demand is,” says Leskelä.

However, it is impossible to predict the magnitude of the price effect.

According to Leskelä, the mere maintenance shutdown of the Loviisa nuclear power plant will not cause a price spike unless something else exceptional happens.

In the summer, one of the reasons for the price spikes is that the district heating power plants are out of use and do not produce electricity. So you won’t get quick help from there either, if the supply of electricity were to suddenly decrease.

Have you already seen the cheapest prices?

According to the widow, such a conclusion cannot be made.

“There is a very high probability that we will see cheap prices, but it is also very possible that we will also see high prices,” says Leskelä.

When the price of electricity on the exchange is as cheap as we’ve seen so far, does it make sense to enter into fixed-term contracts? In them, the price can be, for example, 8.5 cents per kilowatt hour instead of a couple of cents for exchange electricity.

According to Leskelä, the answer depends on the consumer’s situation. If the consumer’s own wallet cannot tolerate the fact that the amount of the electricity bill can vary rapidly from month to month and if he does not have the desire or opportunity to direct his electricity use to cheap hours, a fixed-price contract is a good solution.

“There is no longer any flat-price, cheap electricity. Only variable-price electricity is available, which is affordable on average. Or fixed-price, slightly more expensive electricity, which is also not necessarily terribly expensive in an international comparison,” Leskelä emphasizes.

According to Leskelä, everyone has to choose the one that suits them best. Someone wants to pay for peace of mind, while someone else takes advantage of price fluctuations with the help of exchange electricity.