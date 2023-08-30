Electricity price | Exchange electricity has been expensive since mid-August – the price is at its highest since December

The price of electricity on the exchange rose to wild numbers due to, among other things, disturbances at the Loviisa and Olkiluoto nuclear power plants.

Exchange electricity the price has been more expensive in Finland in August than in any previous month since March.

The taxable average price of exchange electricity has been around 8.2 cents per kilowatt hour in August. The last time the average price of electricity was as expensive was in March, when the average price including taxes was 8.16 cents per kilowatt hour.

Since mid-August, electricity has been the most expensive since December.

Even at the beginning of the year, the VAT rate for electricity was reduced from 24 percent to ten percent. The VAT reduction was removed in May.

August in the latter part of the year, the price of electricity on the stock market has been raised by several simultaneous problems in electricity production.

For example, a leak was detected in the cooling system of the generator of the second reactor of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant a couple of days before the normal annual maintenance on the reactors of the Loviisa nuclear power plant began. In addition to all that, the seawater pump of the first unit of the Loviisa power plant also failed.

“Failure of the Olkiluoto unit. There is a fault in the second sea cable running from Rauma to Sweden. There is a fault in Sweden’s main grid, which limits how much electricity we can bring to Finland with the remaining cable. The Meri-Pori power plant, which just started up, has had problems with not being able to reach full power. In Loviisa, another unit is under maintenance”, the leading expert of the grid company Fingrid listed various disturbances Jyrki Uusitalo for HS last weekwhen prices jumped really high.

In addition, the wind situation has been weak in August.

After mid-August, electricity prices saw wild hourly and daily readings.

The highest price was a week ago on Monday when the daily average price rose to more than 30 cents per kilowatt hour. At its most expensive, electricity on that day, including taxes, cost almost 70 cents per kilowatt hour.

On the other hand, there were also days at the beginning of the month when stock exchange electricity was really cheap. For example August 8 the price of electricity remained negative every hour of the day.