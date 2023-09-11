Electricity price | Electricity is really expensive right now, but in the evening there will be a change – the graphic shows when it is worth using electricity

By scheduling the use of electricity, you can save money on Monday.

Exchange electricity is really expensive in some places on Monday. Electricity costs more than 37 cents per kilowatt-hour during the hour starting at 10 a.m., including taxes. The price is also high between 11 and 12.

The use of devices that require a lot of electricity should be saved for the evening. At 7 p.m., the price drops to 3 cents per kilowatt hour.

In the attached graphic, you can see how the price with tax is developing.

On Monday, the daily average price is about 13.4 cents per kilowatt hour. The daily average price is also quite expensive, because on Saturday electricity cost 0.9 cents per kilowatt hour with taxes and on Sunday 1.2 cents per kilowatt hour.

The average price for September has so far been 6.5 cents per kilowatt hour. In August, electricity cost an average of 8.2 cents per kilowatt hour.