Electricity price | Electricity is exceptionally cheap – such contracts are now available

Comparing different contracts is more difficult than before, as the price of electricity on the exchange increasingly affects non-exchange electricity contracts as well.

Exchange electricity the price has been exceptionally cheap in May. By Sunday, the current month’s average taxable price on the electricity exchange Nordpool is about 4.4 cents per kilowatt hour. The last time the average price was in the same price category on a monthly basis was in April 2021.

During the last week, the average price has been really low: only 1.2 cents per kilowatt hour. Electricity companies charge consumers a monthly fee on top of the stock market price and a margin of about 0.4 cents per kilowatt hour or slightly more. In addition, a fixed transmission price is paid for electricity.

Unusually In recent days, there have been several factors behind the cheap electricity.

CEO of Energiateollisuus ry Jukka Leskelä stated on Saturday to HSthat the electricity market is now affected by the reduced consumption with spring, windy weather and the spring floods of hydropower rivers.

Power futures prices predict that the taxable price of stock exchange electricity would be a good five cents in June-July.

Also the prices of other contract types have decreased, but very moderately. At least so far, the low price of exchange electricity has not reduced the prices of other contract types to the level before the energy crisis.

In the cheapest fixed-term electricity contracts, electricity now costs around 9–10 cents per kilowatt hour, it turns out From the Energy Agency’s price comparison service.

When tendering for fixed-term contracts, the consumer should be careful. Many companies now have an additional clause in their contracts, which states that the price of electricity on the exchange also affects the final price of the contract. In addition to the so-called fixed kilowatt-hour price, the price will either decrease or increase slightly depending on whether the use of electricity is scheduled during the cheap or expensive hours of the exchange electricity.

In addition, for example, in the fixed-term contract listed as the cheapest by the Energy Agency’s service, an additional 20 percent of the monthly average price of stock exchange electricity is charged on top of the fixed price. This contract is offered by Gnp Energy.

After the energy crisis, contracts valid for an indefinite period are also increasingly linked to the price of electricity on the exchange: they either follow the monthly average price of the electricity exchange, or the timing of the electricity user’s consumption affects the pricing per kilowatt hour.

About electricity contracts have become so varied and inconsistent that it can be almost impossible for the consumer to compare which contract would actually be the most favorable.

Director responsible for markets at the Energy Agency Antti Paananen said earlier in the spring for HSthat the problem is known, but not quite simple to solve.

“The idea of ​​a free electricity market is that companies are free to develop different products and we have to adapt to that,” said Paananen.

With the calculator below HS, you can compare your own contract with the available options. Of the fixed-term and open-ended contracts, the cheapest contract of the Energy Agency’s service has been selected for the counter, where the price of electricity on the exchange does not affect the kWh price of the contract.