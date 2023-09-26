Electricity price | Electricity is cheap on Wednesday, but during one hour the price is exceptionally high – the graphic shows the situation

Exchange electricity is almost free for most of the day on Wednesday. If you want the lowest electricity bill possible, you should avoid using electricity between 9 and 11 am.

Exchange electricity the price will rise after a long low flight a little on Wednesday.

The taxable average price of electricity does not end up soaring either, as the price freezes at 1.3 cents per kilowatt hour. Before this, the price had remained below a cent for eight days.

However, there is one hour on Wednesday when the price rises significantly higher than in recent times. 9–10 a.m. The average price with tax jumps to 15.5 cents per kilowatt hour. Even an hour later, electricity is clearly more expensive than in recent times. At that time, the taxable price is more than 7 cents per kilowatt hour.

Electricity has been cheap in September. The average price of the month after Wednesday is about 4.4 cents per kilowatt hour. The last time exchange electricity was cheaper than this in September was in 2016.