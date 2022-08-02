Electricity price | Electricity futures prices have more than doubled in the summer – one group of consumers in particular may suffer from price increases

Electricity futures prices for next winter have risen almost continuously since mid-June. However, the increase in futures prices will not affect consumers who have an exchange electricity contract or a fixed-term contract that is not expiring within this year.

Electric seems to be getting more expensive every week. This can be concluded by looking at electricity futures prices from the past summer.

Futures prices for the last quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year have risen almost continuously since mid-June. In practice, they have more than doubled in the last month and a half.

While in the middle of June the Nordic futures prices for the last quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year were a little over one hundred euros per megawatt hour, at the beginning of August the prices have already reached almost 270 euros per megawatt hour.

The upward trend in electricity prices must have been accelerated by the European gas crisis, which escalated at the same time.

Especially when the price of electricity is on the wall, the eye turns to future prices. They reflect the market’s view of what the wholesale price of electricity could be in the near future.

Future prices are therefore not real or necessarily never realized electricity prices. Actually, they are not prices at all, but rather price contracts with which energy companies buy wholesale electricity from operators who sell it.

Professor specializing in the Luti electricity market at Lappeenranta–Lahti University of Technology Samuli Honkapuro characterized the future price of electricity as a financial product.

“The electricity futures price is the price at which sellers and buyers of wholesale electricity agree to trade electricity. By agreeing on a certain price for wholesale electricity for a certain period of time, both parties protect themselves from sudden price changes.”

The usual the consumer should not worry too much about futures prices. They do not affect the price of the electricity he consumes if he has a stock exchange electricity contract or a fixed-price fixed-term contract that is not yet due to expire this year.

In contracts valid for the time being, the price paid by the consumer follows the market price of electricity if the fixed price period at the beginning of the contract has ended. If the consumer has such a contract, the electricity futures prices mostly give him an indication of what kind of price he may have to pay for the electricity he consumes months from now.

However, the futures price is simply the market’s guess about the level to which the daily market price of electricity, i.e. the spot price, may reach over time in the Nordic electricity exchange Nord Pool. The spot price, on the other hand, changes every hour, so you can expect it to coincide with the electricity futures price only momentarily.

Read more: Such electricity contracts are now offered to consumers – HS compared the contracts, and the price differences were massive

Electricity contract period consumers at the end are the only group that is somewhat affected by electricity futures prices. After the end of their old electricity contract, they may have to settle for a cheaper contract than before, because the offer prices of new contracts from electricity companies usually reflect future prices.

This still does not mean that the rise in futures prices will automatically make new electricity contracts more expensive. Although the futures price of electricity for the last quarter of the year on the Nasdaq trading platform is currently 269 euros, no electricity company may purchase wholesale electricity at that price.

“Electricity companies’ most important competitive advantage is the price at which they buy their electricity. So the companies try to find a price that involves as little business risk as possible,” says Honkapuro.

The prices of electricity contracts have risen exceptionally high during the year, which is undoubtedly the result of the rise in futures prices. At the same time, however, the price differences between the contracts are quite large. This may indicate that the futures prices underlying the contracts may vary widely.

In an article published on Monday, HS compared the prices of the electricity contracts now available. The prices of two-year fixed-term contracts have grown rapidly this year.

At the moment, it is almost impossible to find electricity for less than 20 cents, while as recently as January many companies were selling fixed-term contracts for around 10 cents per kilowatt hour.

According to the Energy Agency’s statistics starting in 2006, the average price of two-year contract offers has never been as high as it is now. The statistics do not include prices for 2020, but at that time the electricity exchange price was the lowest since 2004.

At the beginning of July, the average price was already more than 20 cents per kilowatt hour for an apartment building resident and almost 19 cents per kilowatt hour for a single-family home heating with electricity.

On average, prices have tripled to quadrupled since last year.

Exchange electricity is also now clearly more expensive than a year ago. Last July, according to Nord Pool, stock exchange electricity cost an average of 7.9 cents per kilowatt hour in Finland. In July of this year, the average price was 18.4 cents per kilowatt-hour, even though on one day the exchange electricity was free this July.