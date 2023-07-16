Electricity price | Electricity futures prices fell rapidly at the beginning of the week, but the price of electricity contracts is hardly affected by the decrease

The lower prices of natural gas and coal lowered electricity production costs in Central Europe. In Norway, the rains filled water reservoirs and thus increased the supply of hydropower. In the Nordic electricity exchanges, all of this was reflected in a rapid decline in electricity futures prices.

Electrical derivatives prices fell rapidly at the beginning of the week.

The price of Nordic electricity in the futures contract due in the last quarter of this year was 58 euros per megawatt hour on Monday, while on Friday of last week it cost 64 euros per megawatt hour.

The price fell further last Tuesday, when it was below 54 euros per megawatt hour. On Wednesday and Thursday, the price per megawatt hour rose slightly, but still remained below 55 euros.

The price drop was even faster in the futures contract maturing in January–March next year. The price of the derivative contract fell by 14.4 percent between Monday and Tuesday. The price was 71 euros per megawatt hour on Tuesday, while it was 85 euros on Monday.

On Wednesday, the price rose to a little over 73 euros per megawatt hour, where it remained on Thursday as well. On Friday, the price dropped again to 72.75 euros per megawatt hour.

Perceptibly the prices of derivative contracts that have fallen below one hundred euros can be surprising, because a year ago the same contracts cost several hundred euros per megawatt hour.

In the market, the price of electricity has all come down sharply from the readings of the crisis winter. The winter turned out to be mild in the end, and the wind power also produced electricity with commendable power.

In addition, natural gas, which had skyrocketed the price of electricity since last summer, gradually began to become cheaper, when Germany filled its natural gas reserves to a record level just before the start of winter.

Energy company Helen’s portfolio manager Lauri Mattelmä according to the natural gas price is also the reason why electricity futures prices have fallen this week.

“Both gas and coal prices have fallen recently. This mainly explains why the prices of derivative contracts have fallen in the past week,” he says.

“Fuel prices affect the marginal costs of electricity production, especially in Central Europe and Germany. From there, the prices are then mirrored in the Nordic countries.”

Analyst at Power-Deriva, an investment service company specializing in portfolio management and trading in the energy sector Antti Martikainen would add the good situation of Norway’s water reserves to the equation.

“At the turn of last week, the weather forecasts changed significantly. At least this and possibly even next week, it will rain a lot in Norway. It means that Norway’s storage basins will be filled and the supply of hydropower will increase towards next winter.”

Power future prices reflect the market’s view of what the wholesale price of electricity could be in the near future. In the electricity wholesale market, sellers and buyers use futures prices to protect themselves from sudden changes in the price of electricity.

On the other hand, the fluctuating electricity futures prices do not affect consumers immediately.

The drop in futures prices would have to be both longer-term and more permanent, so that the drop would eventually be reflected in the prices of fixed-term electricity contracts sold by electricity companies.