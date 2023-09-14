Thursday, September 14, 2023
Electricity price | Electricity costs up to 31 cents per kilowatt hour on Friday – the graphic shows the situation

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2023
in World Europe
Electricity price | Electricity costs up to 31 cents per kilowatt hour on Friday – the graphic shows the situation

Exchange electricity costs almost 30 cents per kilowatt hour during several hours on Friday.

Exchange electricity is again really expensive in some places on Friday. Electricity costs about 30 cents per kilowatt-hour over the course of several hours, including taxes.

The most expensive price is between 8 and 9, when electricity costs 31 cents per kilowatt hour including taxes.

Electricity is expensive all morning. The most expensive prices are between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.

A day the average price is 13.4 cents per kilowatt hour. That is also quite a high price, because in September, electricity on the exchange has cost an average of 7.2 cents per kilowatt hour so far. It is also the current average price for the entire year.

Friday expensive prices can be explained by low wind power production. According to Fingrid’s wind power forecast, wind power produces electricity from, for example, eight in the morning with a power of about 200 megawatts.

Production is quite low, as the total capacity calculated in the wind power forecast is 5926 megawatts. So only about 3.4 percent of the capacity is in use on Friday morning.

It is comforting, for example, from the point of view of electric sauna users who use stock exchange electricity, that the prices drop significantly towards the evening. Electricity is cheap from 5 p.m. and from 7 p.m. The price after tax is less than 2 cents.

The news is updated.

