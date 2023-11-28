Electricity price | Did the electricity exchange’s alarm system fail when Friday’s ghost offer got through?

Nordpool, the e-exchange, has an alarm system that should warn of obviously abnormal offers. The electricity markets of the rest of Europe also have an emergency brake built into the auction system itself. Would that have helped?

Electronic exchange Nordpool has an alarm system in place, which should warn of obviously abnormal offers. However, for some reason, the system did not prevent the incorrect offer of electricity trader Kinect Energy, which derailed the Finnish electricity market into chaos in Thursday’s spot electricity auction.

Kinect offered 5,787 megawatts of electricity to the Finnish market on Friday, which pushed the price of electricity to -50 cents per kilowatt hour in the afternoon. At the same time, the offer displaced a large part of the offers of Finland’s electricity producers, which endangered the sufficiency of electricity in Finland.

The need for electricity was met on Friday through the so-called internal market of the day and with the help of the grid company.

Electronic exchange the name of the alarm system is reasonableness check. It compares the given offers with the offers previously made by the operators and marks in yellow the offers that clearly differ from the previous activity of the offerer.

A customer using Nordpool’s trading system will see a warning in a yellow background color on the row of the deviant offer.

The same warning can also be seen at the end of Nordpool. However, the system does not automatically prevent the offer from going through if no one reacts to the warning.

Alarm system in the description Nordpool’s website emphasizes that the responsibility for incorrect offers always lies with the offerer. An incorrect offer can also be considered market manipulation, which may result in sanctions.

According to Nordpool’s website, the system only aims to provide assistance in spotting incorrect offers.

of HS the interviewed former employee of Nordpool says that at least in the past there were people working at Nordpool whose main task was to check, if necessary, even over the phone, offers that seem strange. Reasonability check was at that time a central part of the stock exchange’s operations.

“Exchanges exist to ensure that the market works and that incorrect clutter does not enter the algorithm,” he says.

The interviewee does not want to appear by name because he hopes to be able to work in the energy sector in the future.

HS asked Nordpool three times if he cheated reasonableness check system or why a blatantly incorrect offer went through.

Director of Communications Stuart Disbrey replies by email that customers also use trading platforms other than Nordpool. He does not answer at all the question why Nordpool was not involved in the unusual offer.

“As a result of the event, we are now going through the system from both a technical and an operational point of view,” writes Disbrey.

Legislation does not require the stock exchange to have an offer review system, but the legal responsibility for offers rests with their authors.

“ In the Nordic markets, it was decided in 2015 that the mechanism enabling a second auction would not be introduced.

Power the exchange or spot price for the next day is formed so that electricity sellers and buyers give an offer by mid-day on how much and at what price they are willing to sell or buy electricity.

After that, the calculation system Euphemia calculates the prices for each price range of the European electricity market based on the given offers and the available transmission connections. Once the offers have been submitted for calculation, they can no longer be canceled.

Except, that in places other than the Nordic countries, an emergency brake has been created on the European electricity market. If the price of electricity exceeds certain extremes in the initial auction, market parties are given 15 minutes to correct their offer. Then the prices are recalculated.

The threshold price that triggers the new round has been at the lower end of -500 euros/MWh since June, i.e. at the technical lower limit of the spot market. This is exactly the price the Finnish regional price settled on Friday afternoon. So that would have triggered a new bidding round.

Nordic the market decided in 2015 that the mechanism enabling a second auction would not be introduced. The director responsible for the electricity market in the energy industry Pekka Salomaa according to the system is not without problems.

“First of all, its purpose was not to remove incorrect offers, but it was created for situations where there was not enough electricity production available on the market,” says Salomaa.

of the European TSOs Association bulletin according to the second auction has rarely improved the market equilibrium. Sometimes, after the second auction, the situation has been even worse than the original in terms of electricity supply and prices.

Organization coincidentally, just last Friday, I started a hearing on whether the system should be abandoned completely.

How another auction would have affected Friday’s situation in the Finnish market is left to guesswork. It could have had an unpredictable effect on the supply of electricity – and not necessarily in a good direction.

“In any case, some kind of system is needed to prevent something similar from happening again. On the other hand, I would also emphasize that this is the first time something like this has happened in the electricity market, which has been operating for a quarter of a century,” says Pekka Salomaa.