Friday, February 16, 2024
Electricity price | Despite the strike, electricity is cheap on Thursday as well – the graphic shows the situation

February 14, 2024
The average price of stock exchange electricity will rise slightly on Thursday from Wednesday.

Electric is also affordable on Thursday despite the strikes affecting nuclear and hydropower plants.

Electricity, including VAT, costs an average of 7.7 cents per kilowatt hour. On Wednesday, the price was 5.4 cents.

The most expensive electricity is on Thursday evening between 6 and 8 p.m., when electricity costs almost 10.2 cents per kilowatt hour for two hours.

In February, electricity has so far cost an average of 8.1 cents per kilowatt hour.

This week's major strikes also affect Finland's power plants. The members of Sähköliitto are on strike on Wednesday at the Loviisa nuclear power plant, on Thursday at the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant and on Friday at the hydropower plants of the big rivers.

However, power plants do not stop due to strikes, unless they experience exceptional disturbances. During strikes, Sähköliitto's employees do not repair faults. The work related to the safety of the facilities is handled despite the strikes.

See also  EU must have “emergency intervention” in the energy market

