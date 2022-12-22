Electricity | Price ceilings are feared to drive energy companies into a cash crisis – a support package of five billion euros will protect the companies

Regional price ceilings and customer payment problems may test the solvency of energy companies this winter. This has been prepared with an emergency financing package of billions. The mechanism is considered slow and risky.

On different sides The electricity price ceilings set in Finland and customer payment difficulties can even push energy companies into a cash crisis in the winter, fear Municipal Finance and the Municipal Guarantee Center. Financial institutions are preparing for the threat by opening an emergency financing package of five billion euros for municipal energy companies.

The support program was already created in the fall to secure the companies’ solvency in a situation where growing collateral requirements raised concerns about the companies’ solvency. Now the terms of the subsidy program are changed so that subsidy loans can be used for any need for working capital, not only for collateral.

The aim of the change is to prepare as widely as possible for the risks that companies may face during the crisis winter, says the chairman of the board of the Municipal Guarantee Center I met Hellsté. The Guarantee Center has held discussions with energy companies throughout the fall and tried to understand what kind of risks the companies may face in the winter.

One the risk that is now being prepared for is the price ceilings that some municipalities have set for the companies they own.

“Price ceilings can cause significant liquidity problems for companies,” says Hellstén.

As a result of the price ceiling, the company’s income stream will shrink, even though the costs of purchasing electricity will remain unchanged. The price cap is in use in Kokkola, for example, where the city’s energy company has been ordered to sell electricity to residents of the area at a price of 16 cents per kilowatt.

“ It is feared that the energy crisis winter will tighten the cash situation of electricity companies.

“This year we will make the biggest loss in our operating history, millions of euros,” says the CEO of Kokkola Energia Mikko Rintamäki.

So far, the company made its biggest loss in 2015, when the loss accumulated around four million euros.

Hellstén says that the Municipal Guarantee Center does not take a position on setting price ceilings.

“We do not take a position on various discussions about whether the price ceiling is reasonable. The goal is only to secure the financing of the companies. We are concerned that we are able to ensure security of supply in all situations.”

Energy crisis winter it is feared that the cash situation of electricity companies will be tightened. In addition to the price ceiling, another risk next winter is potential payment problems or payment time arrangements for customers, which will reduce the income received by the companies.

At the same time, the companies’ own cash needs may be higher than usual due to the high price of electricity and collateral requirements coming from different directions.

In the extreme, the result can be a cash crisis, i.e. a situation in which a solvent and profitable company cannot manage its payments.

Originally the five billion euro support program was created to ensure that municipal energy companies have money to cope with the growing collateral requirements. In August, the collateral requirements of the derivatives market exploded, and the energy company Fortum had to resort to an emergency government loan. There were warnings from the industry that collateral requirements coming from different directions at the same time could threaten the stability of the entire industry.

However, municipal energy companies have hardly resorted to subsidized loans.

“Demand has been low so far,” says the manager responsible for customer solutions at Kuntafijningen Aku Dunderfelt.

So far, only Tampere Sähkölaitos is publicly available told to be prepared to apply for support funding of up to 150 million euros from the program. In addition to this, Municipal Finance has had “a few discussions” with different companies, Dunderfelt says.

Dunderfelt thinks that the main reason for the low interest is that the companies have been able to arrange funding through normal routes, i.e. from financial institutions or owner municipalities.

Hellstén of the Municipal Guarantee Center estimates that many energy companies have arranged financing with internal loans of the municipal group. The companies have wanted to avoid relying on the support program due to the associated risks.

The condition for receiving a subsidy loan is that the company has a full and legally binding guarantee for the loan from the municipality. The guarantee requires a council decision, and is also subject to appeals. The requirement is particularly difficult for companies with several municipal owners.

“If there is even one complaint from a municipal citizen, it can get stuck for years. The mechanism is slow and risky.”