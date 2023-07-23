FromAndrew Schmid close

Germany is supposed to become an e-car country in the long term – but is still a long way from it. This is also due to high prices and poor political planning.

Berlin/Brussels – The EU and Germany are banking on e-mobility. In the coalition agreement, the traffic light calls for 15 million electric cars by 2030, the EU sealed the end of the combustion engine and presented a law at the beginning of July to improve the supply of charging stations. This is how a basic problem of the electric offensive should be solved. But it is questionable whether the ambitious goals will be achieved. E-mobility is currently not being accepted by people as much as politicians would like. This is also due to high prices and poor political planning.

“Not a day goes by without new problems being brought to our attention”

In the long term, there will only be electric cars. From 2035, cars fueled with fossil diesel or petrol will no longer be allowed to be newly registered in the EU. An exception applies to the FDP initiative for e-fuels operated with synthetic fuels. This political pressure is already paying off in part. In Europe, more electric cars than diesel cars were registered for the first time in June (15.1 to 13.4 percent market share). Gasoline remained the best-selling car (36 percent) ahead of hybrid cars (24).

“The Germans continue to have difficulties with the purchase of electric cars,” said the Federal Statistical Office in 2022. Since then it has increased electric carproportion, but it is still manageable. Almost a million e-cars are registered in Germany. This corresponds to a total share of all cars of 4.5 percent. Around 5,000 e-cars would have to be newly registered every day in order to reach the traffic light mark. Stefan Randak, an expert for alternative drives, therefore speaks of “wishful thinking”. Randak heads the automotive division of the consulting firm Atreus and is in regular contact with the electrical industry. In conversation with the Munich Mercury he outlines the current state of e-mobility and says: “Not a day goes by without new problems being brought to our attention.”

The traffic policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU, Thomas Bareiß, also rates the traffic light target as unrealistic and says yes Mercury– Enquiry: “A lack of grid connections, lengthy approval processes and funding programs that are far too complicated are hampering expansion.” Below we take a closer look at these problems.

This keeps smart customers from driving e-cars.

High acquisition costs, expensive electricity: “An e-car doesn’t pay off”

Probably the most serious obstacle to the purchase is the question of price, as surveys show. Thanks to subsidies, electric cars have become more affordable, but they still cost more than the combustion engine competition. The ADAC recently voted the small car Dacia Spring Electric 45 Essential the cheapest electric car with a new price of 22,750 euros. Most e-cars are significantly more expensive and combustion engines are cheaper overall.

The boss of the union IG Metall, Jörg Hofmann, criticized in the Time: “There is no e-vehicle for everyone in the price category around 25,000 euros.” This is one of the reasons why electromobility is currently growing more slowly than hoped. So far, there has hardly been a used market for e-cars.

The industry likes to argue that the e-alternative is worthwhile in the long term, but according to Randak this is not currently the case. “An e-car doesn’t pay off for some consumers.” Electricity for e-cars is often more expensive than petrol or diesel. You pay at the charging station according to the charging station check 2023 an average of 52 cents for the slower AC and 63 cents for the faster DC. In some cases, up to 75 cents per kilowatt hour are due, the equivalent of more than at the pump. The subsidies for the purchase have also been gradually reduced since January 2023. “That keeps smart customers from driving electric cars,” says Randak.

Household electricity is almost half cheaper: 29 cents (according to Verivox, as of July 2023) also thanks to the electricity price brake. But this does not apply to the charging stations. Operators are not obliged to pass on government subsidies to consumers. “You push that in, the legislature would have to act,” says Randak. The result: If you load publicly, you pay significantly more. There is no uniform charging price, the lack of transparency due to the many providers is too great. “There are 100 charging station operators in Germany, each has its own system, for example when it comes to payment.”

You also have to ask yourself whether there is enough electricity for e-mobility in Germany and the EU. The Fraunhofer Institute calculated that with 100 percent e-car coverage of all cars in Germany (around 45 million), the demand for electricity would increase by around 20 percent to 100 terawatt hours per year, Randak comes to 105 terawatt hours and thus “15 percent more than is produced today”. However, there is still enough electricity, as Germany sold around 50 terawatt hours abroad in 2022. “If we continue to expand e-electricity, wind and solar energy, it should be feasible, even without nuclear power.” The challenge, however, lies in intermediate storage.

More charging stations in Europe: patchwork e-coverage

By 2026, the EU wants to have a charging station for cars every 60 kilometers along the main roads (usually motorways). With the approximately 106,650 kilometers of EU motorway network, that means around 1,800 charging points. A charging station usually consists of five to six charging points. This would require more than 10,000 charging stations on the EU route. As Randak says, there are already 450,000 charging points in Europe. “Unfortunately, they are not necessarily there where they are needed more urgently.”

There are currently big differences in the availability of charging stations. While e-mobility is less available in south-eastern European countries, western, central and northern European countries are pioneers. Around 60 percent of the charging stations are in France, the Netherlands and Germany. In Germany, however, there are sometimes large regional differences (see chart). In addition, uniform quality standards are missing. Specifically: 400-kilowatt and 600-kilowatt columns. As a first step, the EU is concentrating on the underperforming pillars. Also because the overloaded network does not allow for a more powerful expansion. Randak explains that it might not be possible for all e-car owners to charge at home at the same time.

In the south and north there are many diesel cars, in the east more petrol ones. On the other hand, there are fewer hybrid and electric cars here. © dpa (Editor: M. Lorenz; Graphics: F. Bökelmann)

There should be a charging station for trucks every 120 kilometers. The big players are already gradually switching to electric trucks, such as Daimler, Volvo and MAN. “The offer will increase rapidly from 2024 and there is already EU funding for buyers,” says Randak. “But when it comes to charging capacities, you’re practically at zero, so nobody has really looked into that in a sustainable way.”

The automotive industry is also setting the course for e-mobility. In the first three quarters of 2022, production amounted to around 375,600 electric cars worth almost 16.2 billion euros. That was 66.2 percent more than in the same period last year. Nevertheless, German industry still mainly produces cars with classic combustion engines. The e-market is booming, especially in China. Here, Volkswagen, as the former market leader, now has to fend off the tough domestic competition. In Germany, VW ranks second for electric cars, behind Tesla.

New registrations of e-cars in Germany from January to June 2023 (Source: Federal Motor Transport Authority)

Tesla 36,400 Volkswagen 34,400 Mercedes 16,900 Audi 14,440 bmw 12,800

If you use corporations instead of brands for the ranking, Volkswagen would be way ahead. In addition to the Audis, 7800 Skodas, 5900 Seats and 2700 Porsches would also be added. Together, that’s almost twice as many Stromers as Tesla and almost 30 percent of the market.

Electric car market in China is booming: ten brands you should know about Electric car market in China is booming: ten brands you should know about

CDU politician criticizes Green ideology: Is there a threat of next raw material dependency?

Another topic that is often overlooked is the question of raw materials. There is still no process suitable for series production with regard to battery recycling. Lithium is required for the batteries, according to ZDF research 73,500 tons per year in Germany alone. The lithium on the world market comes mainly from South America or Australia and is processed in China. The light metal is also available in Germany, but politicians have neglected the mining of the raw material for too long. After gas and Russia, the next raw material dependency threatens. That is why Germany should not “unilaterally commit itself to one technology”, as CDU man Bareiß says. Hydrogen and e-fuels are alternatives. “Unfortunately, the Greens in particular keep braking here for ideological reasons.”

Stephan Gelbhaar, transport policy spokesman for the Greens, counters this with lithium-free batteries and says on the subject of e-fuels: “They are needed where no or only limited e-mobility will take effect: in shipping and aviation. In addition, e-fuels are simply expensive Merkur.de: “Electromobility must be prioritized more.” For him, this also means: less bureaucracy and faster expansion. “Zig-zags, smoke screens or mock debates are out of the question.” However, the problems of electromobility remain. (as)

