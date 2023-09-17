Sunday, September 17, 2023
Electricity price | A sharp spike in the price of electricity on Monday morning – the graphic shows the situation

September 17, 2023
in World Europe
Electricity price | A sharp spike in the price of electricity on Monday morning – the graphic shows the situation

The graphic following the price of electricity shows how on Monday at seven, eight and nine in the morning there is a clear spike in the price.

Exchange electricity is really expensive on Monday morning.

According to the forecast, exchange electricity will cost about 18 cents per kilowatt hour at 7 o’clock on Monday. An hour later, the price has already jumped to around 37 cents per kilowatt hour, and at nine o’clock the price is still around 22 cents per kilowatt hour.

Such figures have not been seen over the weekend, but the price of electricity has remained below two cents per kilowatt hour both on Saturday and Sunday.

After the price spike on Monday morning, the prices stabilize around 1.6 cents at noon and below this in the afternoon and evening.

Fingrid’s electricity production forecast According to According to the forecast, more electricity will start to be produced on Monday afternoon.

Power the price has fluctuated wildly again.

On Monday of the past week, the price was 37 cents per kilowatt hour, and on Friday it was also over 30 cents.

