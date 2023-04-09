Electricity price | A huge change in electricity offers: the companies now offer fixed contracts

The electricity VAT reduction ends at the end of April, which means an additional bill for all electricity consumers. With HS’s calculator, you can compare your own contract with other options.

In the electricity contract market a significant change has taken place from the point of view of the consumer. During the energy crisis in the fall, fixed-price fixed-term contracts almost disappeared from the market. This was because, due to market uncertainty, no one could predict future electricity prices even in the short term.

After the energy crisis has eased, the companies are once again offering fixed-price contracts. Now such contract types are available In the Energy Agency’s price comparison service almost 40.

The customer bidding for his own electricity contract should be careful, because there are big differences in both the prices and terms of the contracts. Even the price difference in fixed-term contracts varies wildly: The cheapest contract costs about 10 cents per kilowatt-hour, while the price in the most expensive offer is more than double.

After the energy crisis, exceptionally short fixed-term contracts have also entered the market, where the fixed price is only valid for, for example, May–July. After this, the Contract Type may change to something else.

The idea of ​​a fixed-term contract is to protect yourself from unexpected fluctuations in the price of electricity. That is why contracts have traditionally been at least one year long and usually two years long.

At the moment The cheapest fixed-term contract of at least one year of the Energy Agency’s service is offered by Gnp Energia. In a two-year contract, electricity costs about 9.5 cents per kilowatt hour in April. In May, the price will rise to approximately 10.7 cents per kilowatt hour, when the electricity VAT reduction ends.

The government temporarily reduced the value added tax to 10 percent for December–April. In May, it returns to 24 percent again, which increases the electricity bill of all Finns.

Also electricity contract offers that are valid for the time being have returned to the market. There are now more than 20 of them in the service of the Energy Agency.

The cheapest contract offer is from KSS Energia, where the price after the increase in value added tax in May is about 10.2 cents per kilowatt hour.

When a consumer can only withdraw from a fixed-term contract in exceptional situations, a contract valid for an indefinite period can be terminated with a notice period of 14 days.

Third the contract type option is a stock exchange electricity contract. After the drastic fluctuations at the end of last year, the price of electricity on the exchange has now fluctuated moderately.

In January–April, the monthly average price has remained at 8–9 cents per kilowatt hour. The return of VAT on electricity to 24 percent in May also applies to exchange electricity contracts.

With the calculator below, you can compare your own electricity contract with other options. In the prices given by the calculator, the May VAT price has been taken into account.

Correction 9.4. 4:05 p.m.: The consumer has 14 days to terminate contracts valid for the time being, not a month, as was erroneously stated in the story at first.