More than 100 thousand consumers were left without electricity in Kyiv

The Kiev City Military Administration (KGVA) reported that electricity was partially lost in the city. The local authorities announced this in their Telegram-channel.

“In the networks of NEK (National Energy Company – approx. “Tapes.ru”) “Ukrenergo” an emergency. In Kyiv, 100,000 consumers have been disconnected,” the message says.