Electricity outages in Dagestan villages due to flooding

Several Russian towns and villages have lost power due to flooding, writes Telegram-Shot channel.

As local residents told the publication, the Samur River and its tributaries in Dagestan overflowed their banks due to heavy rains. According to them, the strong flow washed away several plots in the village of Shinaz. In addition, roads were flooded and bridges were destroyed.

In addition, several power transmission line supports were damaged. At the same time, power outages were reported in five villages of the Rutulsky district.

Earlier in July, about 80 people were evacuated due to flooding in the Chelyabinsk region. It was noted that as a result of this, people were taken out of the village of Yemanzhelinka and the city of Yemanzhelinsk.