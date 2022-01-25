Power outages began in a number of regions of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. This is reported Gazeta.uz.

On the afternoon of January 25, electricity was cut off in Tashkent and some other cities of Uzbekistan. Mobile communication continues to work. According to sources of the publication, a major accident occurred in the country’s energy system.

In Kazakhstan, the lack of electricity was reported by residents of Alma-Ata, Zhambyl and Turkestan regions, reports Tengrinews. In Alma-Ata, traffic lights stopped working on the streets, traffic jams appeared on the roads. The mayor’s office said that the causes of the incident are being investigated.

In Kyrgyzstan, the capital Bishkek, the city of Osh and the Chui region are partially de-energized, writes AKIpress.

Earlier, analysts at the International Energy Agency said that the boom in demand for electricity around the world will lead to a sharp increase in electricity prices and will pollute the planet with record emissions of greenhouse gases.