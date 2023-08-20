Electricity | On Monday, the price of stock electricity jumps up to almost 70 cents per kilowatt hour

Monday’s price spikes on the stock market are due to maintenance work, weak wind power production and the unexpected malfunction of Olkiluoto’s second reactor.

20.8. 20:48

Exchange electricity the price jumps up to more than 68 cents per kilowatt hour on Monday. At its highest, the hourly price of stock exchange electricity is between nine in the morning and seven in the evening. Even at eleven in the morning, the price hovers around 60 cents per kilowatt hour.

Director responsible for the electricity market in the energy industry Pekka Salomaa says that price spikes in stock exchange electricity are the sum of many factors.

“Now several things are happening at the same time, which limit the possibilities of supply,” he says.

The most surprising the factor is the sudden shutdown of the second reactor of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant. The reactor had to be shut down the night before Friday, because a rise in humidity was observed at the generator of the turbine plant.

According to Salomaa, the planned restart date of the reactor is most likely August 28, i.e. in just over a week. The second reactor is the second of the power plant’s original reactors, and its power is just under 900 megawatts.

At the Loviisa nuclear power plant, the annual maintenance of one reactor began today, where, among other things, new fuel is added to it. Later in the fall, a few days after the completion of the contract, the maintenance of the second reactor will begin.

Exchange electricity the fact that transmission connections between Finland and Sweden are maintained also increases the price. According to plans, the 400 megawatt transmission connection in central Sweden, further south, will be back in use tomorrow evening.

The maintenance of the more northern transmission connection eats up about a thousand megawatts of the transmission capacity, and according to Salomaa, it will be out of use until September 17.

In addition to maintenance, the situation is also affected by the weather, which is not very windy at the moment. So there is no wind power to correct the situation.

According to Salomaa, it is difficult to estimate when the price level will drop again. However, according to him, all the capacity returning to use will have a downward effect on the price.

Differential to the beginning of the month, the prices are huge. During the first nine days of August, tax-free for the month the average price was about 1.3 cents per kilowatt hour and on Tuesday, August 8, the price of electricity was negative throughout the day.

That’s why Salomaa does not consider the price of electricity on the exchange to be very worrying.

“Typically, in problematic situations, the market also adapts very quickly, as we noticed last winter.”

If you have a stock exchange electricity contract at home, in terms of saving money, you should monitor your consumption tomorrow, especially during price spikes. In that too, Salomaa encourages moderation.

“I don’t advise anyone to pull the refrigerator cord from the wall,” says Salomaa.