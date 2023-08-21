Electricity | On Monday, electricity costs up to 70 cents per hour – that’s how much different chores cost

An hour’s sauna costs more than 3.6 euros on Monday. Those who charge an electric car can have significantly higher prices than usual.

Exchange electricity is really expensive on Monday. The daily average taxable price is more than 30 cents per kilowatt hour.

At its highest, the taxed price rises to almost 70 cents. The most expensive hour is between 19 and 20. At that time, electricity costs 68 cents including taxes. The price does not include electricity transfer prices.

The high price of electricity is increasing the price of various everyday chores strongly since last week, for example. A week ago at 19–20, for example, heating the oven cost ten cents, now more than a euro.

Iltaseitimä’s sauna with an electric stove, on the other hand, costs about 3.6 euros on Monday, while a week ago you could enjoy a sauna for 0.3 euros.

In the calculation, the hourly consumption of the oven is estimated at 1.75 kilowatt hours and the stove at 5.33 kilowatt hours. The example stove is quite small, as 6–9 kilowatt stoves are often used in homes. With larger stoves, the price tag for saunas also increases.

How about charging an electric car? With a typical home charger, the car charges about 11 kilowatt hours per hour. In this case, charging between 19 and 20 costs around 7.5 euros. A week ago, charging an electric car would have cost around 0.6 euros at the same time.

At this point, of course, it should be noted that the battery of an electric car will not be fully charged in an hour if the car is charged at that power. The calculation also assumes that the charging station is able to provide and the car charger is able to draw power evenly throughout the hour.

Monday’s high prices mean that consumption should be shifted to cheaper hours if possible.

For example, between 5 and 6 p.m., electricity costs about 18.6 cents per kilowatt hour, including VAT.

Energy industry CEO Jukka Leskelän according to Monday’s high price is due to domestic factors. Nuclear power production is limited, and the wind situation is weak.

“There is plenty of very cheap electricity available in Sweden, we just can’t get it transferred here,” Leskelä previously told STT.

In August of this year, despite the high prices of the past few days, electricity on the exchange has still been relatively affordable. Last year, electricity on the stock exchange cost an exceptionally high amount, i.e. 26.1 cents per kilowatt hour on average.

This year the price has been 4.1 cents. It is also cheaper than 2021 and about the same as 2020.