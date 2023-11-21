Tuesday, November 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Electricity | Olkiluoto 3’s return to electricity production will be delayed even more

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Electricity | Olkiluoto 3’s return to electricity production will be delayed even more

According to the most recent estimate, Olkiluoto 3 would return to electricity production today at 10 p.m.

A nuclear power company Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) has given yet another estimate of the timetable for the continuation of electricity production at Olkiluoto 3.

According to the latest estimate, Olkiluoto 3 would return to electricity production today at 10 p.m., the company says in the message service X.

There have been a few small postponements in the schedule. The previous estimate was that production could resume at 8 p.m. Earlier, TVO estimated that the plant unit could return to production at 6 p.m. today.

Olkiluoto 3’s electricity production was interrupted on Sunday evening due to a fault detected in the turbine plant.

#Electricity #Olkiluoto #return #electricity #production #delayed

See also  Putin and Biden accepted Macron's offer to hold a summit
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Check out the neighborhood with the most expensive square meter in São Paulo – and it’s not Vila Nova Conceição

Check out the neighborhood with the most expensive square meter in São Paulo – and it’s not Vila Nova Conceição

Recommended

No Result
View All Result