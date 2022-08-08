Electricity | Olkiluoto 3 is starting more than 13 years late, and without it Finland is in trouble – “Even if Olkiluoto comes, the prices are really high”

Lights are already being turned off in Europe, and possible power shortages are being reported in Finland as well. Increasing electricity production would therefore be important.

Olkiluoton the triple reactor was supposed to start operating already in May 2009. More than 13 years later, the start of commercial operation of the plant looms in December 2022.

Huge expectations are now being placed on the badly delayed reactor.

As Russia’s energy flows run out, Europe is on the brink of an energy crisis and Finland is also preparing for a possible electricity shortage.

“It would be very important to get Olkiluoto 3 into use before winter, in order to avoid more difficult electricity shortage situations. Without it, we may have to introduce restriction measures with a higher probability”, planning manager Timo Kaukonen Fingrid says.

In the end, Olkiluoto 3’s electricity production is to be at a level where the plant produces about 14 percent of Finland’s total electricity consumption. The plant’s planned full output is approximately 1,600 megawatts.

In 2020, 82 percent of the total electricity consumption was covered by domestic production and 18 percent by net electricity imports. Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (kesk) has stated that the start-up of Olkiluoto 3 will increase self-sufficiency to well over 90 percent.

Fingrid’s Kaukonen also says that the Olkiluoto triple reactor will significantly improve Finland’s self-sufficiency in electricity production. When Olkiluoto 3 starts up, it will be the largest single power plant in Finland. Today, the first two plants in Olkiluoto are the largest, each with an output of 900 megawatts.

As long as the triple reactor is operating at full capacity, the entire Olkiluoto will produce 30 percent of Finland’s electricity.

“Olkiluoto 3 will return the situation in Finland to where it was before the war. It compensates a little more than what the importance of the Russian import was – provided that the plant remains online,” says Kaukonen.

For long the price of electricity, which has been on the rise, is predicted to rise even more towards winter.

Director responsible for the energy market in the energy industry Pekka Salomaa says that Olkiluoto 3 will have an effect on electricity prices, especially in the long term. There is no quick relief in sight.

In the period from October to the end of March, the consumer prices of electricity, including taxes and transfer prices, are expected to be over 50 cents per kilowatt hour.

If the market price of electricity has recently been just under 20 cents per kilowatt hour, the price could rise to more than 40 cents according to market expectations.

“The market still has high price expectations, to which all known factors have already been priced,” says Salomaa.

Olkiluoto 3 has been reported to start in December, so it belongs to these well-known factors. In other words, prices could rise even higher than expected if the triple reactor does not start as planned.

Future prices for electricity in the Nordic countries will still price electricity next January–March at around 300 euros per megawatt hour. Next year’s April–June and especially July–September futures are already considerably cheaper.

Fingrid’s Kaukonen does not intend to speculate on the possible effects of Olkiluoto 3 on the price of electricity. He states that nuclear power, which offers steady production, can soften price fluctuations when, for example, the amount of wind power production fluctuates greatly.

“Even though Olkiluoto comes, consumption increases in winter and prices are really high,” says Kaukonen.

On the market there are other risks and uncertainties besides the delay in commissioning Olkiluoto.

In Central Europe, which is dependent on Russian gas, energy saving campaigns have already been started, the success of which affects the general price level on the electricity market.

If the price of electricity in Germany goes sky high, it will radiate through the electricity market to us as well.

“The war, the natural gas situation and the success of savings campaigns affect the supply and prices of electricity,” says Pekka Salomaa of Energy Industry.

A slowdown in economic growth could also affect the electricity system, because industrial energy demand would weaken with the recession.

Much depends on the winter. If severe frosts last for a long time, the electrical system may be strained. If it’s a mild and windy winter, the risks are lower.

Regarding individual days, electricity prices are greatly affected by how windy it is in Finland.

The full power of wind power in Finland is currently around 4,000 megawatts. On Sunday, with strong winds, the power was a good 3,000 megawatts, but on Monday, the power dropped to a couple of hundred megawatts, which was reflected in a drastic increase in the electricity exchange price.

At the end of the year, a thousand megawatts more wind power production is under construction in Finland, when the full power will increase to 5,000 megawatts. How much of this can be extracted at any given time depends entirely on the weather.

Finland brings and takes electricity at the same time. For example, on Monday, August 8, Finland’s electricity transmission in the direction of Estonia was a good 500 megawatts in the morning. On the other hand, electricity was brought to Finland with a total power of about 2,400 megawatts.

“We are part of the European common electricity market. Within the framework of the transmission capacity, the aim is to transfer electricity to where it is more expensive,” says the Energy Agency’s leading expert Antti Paananen.

Finland no longer imports electricity from Russia at all. The largest electricity import to Finland is from Sweden.

“Although Russian imports have fluctuated, they have been significant. Since May, Russian imports have completely disappeared and will be replaced either by domestic production or imports,” says Paananen.

In the common electricity market, self-sufficiency has not been an absolute value, because importing electricity could have been a cheaper option. The share of imports varies a lot. In the consumption spike that occurs in calm weather and severe frosts, imports may have been in a very important position to compensate for own production.

For example, on January 15, 2021, the hourly average power of Finland’s electricity consumption rose to 14,230 megawatts between eight and nine in the morning, according to data published by Fingrid.

The background of the spike in consumption was a severe frost season. At that time, 9,620 megawatts of electricity were produced in Finland, and the remaining 4,610 megawatts were imported from neighboring Sweden, Russia and Estonia. During the peak, electricity was imported from Sweden with a power of about 2,500 megawatts, from Russia about 1,470 megawatts and from Estonia at 750 megawatts.

Typically, there are only quiet frosty days in January–February, but last winter the electricity consumption record was set on December 8.

Olkiluoton trial operation of the triple reactor started last winter. The trial run had to be interrupted in June due to a technical fault, but the trial run is scheduled to continue on Monday.

According to the power plant company Teollisuuden Voima (TVO), the electricity produced during the trial operation will be used by the owners of the power plant at cost price. TVO’s largest owner is the energy group Pohjolan Voima, whose largest owners are the forestry companies UPM and Stora Enso. In addition, Pohjolan Voima is owned by numerous local electricity companies.

The plant is scheduled to produce electricity at full capacity in September, after which commercial use of the plant would begin on December 10. According to TVO, the electricity produced by Olkiluoto is distributed to 131 municipalities in Finland.

If the start-up of Olkiluoto 3 is delayed beyond December, Finland’s electricity system may be in trouble.

“Olkiluoto is in a decisive position. It is important to avoid the electricity shortage situation in Finland. Somehow, that winter should be handled without it, but the big order for Olkiluoto is to survive without austerity or restriction measures”, says Fingrid’s Kaukonen.