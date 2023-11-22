Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Electricity | Olkiluoto 3 has returned to electricity production

November 22, 2023
The unit produces electricity after seven in the morning with a power of more than 900 megawatts.

Olkiluoto 3 has returned to power generation last night. Teollisuuden Voima’s (TVO) communications manager explains the matter Johanna Aho for STT.

According to Aho and TVO’s market release, Olkiluoto 3 returned to production after midnight. The unit is scheduled to produce electricity on Wednesday at a slightly reduced power, and production is scheduled to increase to full capacity on Thursday.

Olkiluoto 3’s electricity production was interrupted on Sunday evening due to a fault detected in the turbine plant.

The cause of the fault was a faulty temperature measurement of the generator’s cooling system.

