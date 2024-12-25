The worst of the energy crisis has already passed and this year the Government has reversed some of the measures it approved, in terms of energy, to stop the rise in energy prices. The Executive already normalized in spring the VAT on electricity increasing it from 10% to 21%but between January 1 and December 31, 2024, a VAT reduced by 10% to electricity to those contracts with contracted powers equal to or less than 10 kW when the wholesale market price has exceeded €45/MWh. This cap will disappear on January 1, 2025, so that the VAT for households will return to 21% even if the market once again exceeds this price.

To the increase in VAT on electricity in 2024, we must add the increase in other taxes. He Special Electricity Tax (IEE)which has been progressively rising this year until recover its original value of 5.11% and the Tax on Electrical Production (IVPEE)which has also progressively recovered its usual value of 7%.

According to the OCUall these changes will make The electricity bill of an average home rises by 13%which will mean paying 118 euros more if you have a rate on the free market and 106 euros more if the rate is the regulated rate (PVPC). If you don’t want to get surprises on your bills next year and save on your electricity bills (and also gas), review the rates you have contracted and choose the ones that best suit your needs.

To make your task easier, we have selected the cheapest offers on electricity and gas on the free markettaking as reference the data from the energy offer comparator of the CNMC and the information on the websites of the marketers.

In the case of electricity, currently contracting this type of rates is cheaper than opting for the regulated rate (PVPC)whose annual cost for the type of housing chosen to make this comparison – located in Madridwith a contracted power of 4.4kW and a consumption of 3,900 kWh/year–, amounts to 804.22 eurossurpassing more than 100 euros a year the price of the five cheapest offers on the free market.

Specifically, the cheapest offer is the Visalia Special Electricity Rate, whose annual cost is 665.87 euros. This is a renewable rate, only valid for new customers, with a fixed price 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The contract must be made online and has no permanence or penalty.

The second cheapest offer is Endesa Conecta Rate, with an annual price of 690.93 euros25 euros more expensive than the Visalia offer. It is also aimed at new clients and has a fixed price 24 hours a day. The contract is online and has no permanence or penalty.

The third place in the ranking goes to the Fixed Formula rate 3 Periods of Enérgya-VM, whose annual price amounts to 693.26 euroswith three fixed energy periods depending on the time of day. The offer is limited to new clients, has no permanence or penalty and can only be contracted online. The customer who opts for this rate will obtain a 10% discount forever on the energy term and the option to enjoy the On Hogar service for free for one year.

For two more euros per year, fourth position goes to the Opal tariff Three Nufri Energy Prices, for a cost of 695.92 euros. It is aimed at new customers who contract the 2.0TD rate online or by phone, with two power prices and three energy prices using the code CN023. It has no permanence or penalty. If the client has surplus compensation for self-consumption, the surplus energy will be compensated at a price indexed to the market. The offer offers the option of contracting a maintenance service, which will be 50% discounted during the first year.

The fifth position is for Iberdrola and its 3 Period Online Plan rate, with an annual cost of 701.67 euros. This offer, 100% renewable and can only be contracted online, allows the customer to choose the period in which they want to consume. Prices for power and energy terms do not vary for 12 months. The offer has no permanence or penalty and if contracted before December 31, the client enters a drawing where they can win 1,000 euros.

Offers for SMEs

On January 1, 2024, the reform of the regulated electricity tariff (PVPC) came into force, being limited to households and micro-SMEs with a contracted power equal to or less than 10 kW. The latter will not be able to have more than 10 hired employees or exceed two million euros in business volume, so companies that did not meet these requirements had to switch to the free market, which is why by 2025 it will still be interesting to do so. a comparison with the best electricity offers for SMEs. To carry it out, we have chosen a typical company located in Madrid, with a contracted power of 12 kW and an estimated annual consumption of 12,000 kWh/year.

The Fixed Formula rate 3 Periods of the marketer Enérgya-VM appears as the cheapest on the free market, with a annual price of 2,263.43 euros. The characteristics are the same as those mentioned in the housing ranking.

For 23 euros more per year there is the offer Imagina Energía Digital Night and Weekend Plan, whose annual price amounts to 2,286.67 euros. It is aimed at new clients through online contracting and offers a fixed price in each of the three time slots for a year, making the most of night and weekend schedules. This is a 100% renewable solar rate, without permanence or penalty.

The third position is for the offer Unique Fixed Formula 24 Hours of Enérgya-VM for 2,297.31 euros. This is an exclusive rate for new online customers, 100% renewable, without permanence or penalty. The main feature is that the price of the energy term is fixed 24 hours a day and includes a promotion of 25% direct discount on the energy term during the first year. The customer will also have the option to enjoy the On Hogar service for free for one year.

The fourth cheapest offer is the Imagina Energía Digital No Hours Plan rate. For 2,331.42 euros per yearthe customer pays the same price for their energy 24 hours a day and they do not raise it for three years. It is aimed at new clients through online contracting. The rate is 100% renewable solar and has no permanence or penalty.

The fifth position is occupied by Plenitude and its Easy Plus Rate for an annual price of 2,414.88 euros. This is a renewable rate where the price of the energy term is the same in all periods for twelve months. It has no permanence or penalty and the contracting is online.

The best gas offers to save on your bill

Although the price of gas TUR continues to be the most economicalwe collect the five best gas offers on the free market for a estimated consumption of 12,000 kWh per year.

– ‘Special Rate RL.2’ from Energía Nufri: Annual price €936.27. Fixed price rate for new clients who contract online or by phone with the code CNE24. The price of the fixed term is €6.69/month and that of the variable term is €0.055452/kWh.

– Single Gas Online Price RL.2′ from Enérgya-VM: First year price €999.45. Fixed price rate valid for new clients who contract online. The price of the fixed term is €5.08/month and that of the variable term is €0.068262/kWh. Includes a 50% discount on the Gas Express Service forever.

– ‘RL.2 Gas’ from Visalia: Annual price €1,032.15. Fixed price. Green rate. The price of the fixed term is €6.65/month and that of the variable term is €0.062095/kWh.

– Endesa’s ‘Conecta Gas RL.2’: Annual price €1,070.70. Fixed Price. The price of the fixed term is €11/month and that of the variable term is €0.060400/kWh. Digital rate without permanence.

– Endesa’s ‘Gas Business Rate RL.2’: Annual price €1,074.21. Fixed price. The price of the fixed term is €10.85/month and that of the variable term is €0.060792/kWh. Without penalties or permanence clauses.