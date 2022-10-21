Electricity | No agreement was reached regarding compensation for Lumo Energia’s customers

Lumo Energia had proposed a compensation package of 3.7 million euros. The condition was that the consumers would waive all their other claims for compensation. The Consumer Ombudsman does not consider the offer to be reasonable for consumers.

The consumer representative and Lumo Energia, which has ceased operations, did not reach an agreement on compensation for the company’s customers.

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency (KKV) says that Lumo broke off negotiations when the consumer representative asked the company for more information about its financial situation.

Lumo Energia had proposed a compensation package of 3.7 million euros. It would replace the company’s approximately 8,000 losses to the customer, which arose from the early termination of their fixed-term electricity contracts. The condition was that the consumers would waive all their other claims for compensation. The Consumer Ombudsman does not consider the offer to be reasonable for consumers.