Electricity | Next week, the frost will intensify, windy weather can save the electricity supply

According to Fingrid’s assessment, in terms of electricity sufficiency, next week will be good, even though the frost will intensify. The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts freezing temperatures of 20-30 degrees in Lapland and 10-15 degrees in southern Finland next week.

Next during the week, the frost will intensify, but in terms of electricity sufficiency, the situation still seems good, says the director Tuomas Rauhala from the grid company Fingrid.

“This week’s high electricity price levels probably won’t go away, but there’s no need to be particularly worried about the sufficiency of electricity. Of course, the high price helps to save electricity, which further improves the situation in terms of sufficiency,” says Rauhala.

Throughout the fall, there has been talk about the fact that severe frosts can put a strain on the electricity supply during the crisis winter. On Friday, Fingrid announced the commissioning of Olkiluoto 3 delay until February, on cold winter days, the risk of running into a power shortage increases. Power shortages can result of rotating blackouts for commissioning.

The hardening of the frost is closely monitored, as it affects the amount of electricity used. In Finland, the peak of electricity use occurs during long periods of severe frost.

“Typically, the peak consumption of electricity is reached when there are several days of 25-30 degrees below zero in northern Finland and 20-25 degrees in southern Finland.”

To begin with however, the predicted freezing temperatures for the week are still far from this.

According to Foreca’s forecast, the wind may intensify in the southern sea areas on Monday, even become a storm, at least storm gusts can be expected in the northeast wind in the southern sea areas. The wind is also very gusty in the southern and central parts of the country. A strong wind can make the frost feel twice as cold, estimates the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen.

“Over the course of the week, at least there is no clear warming in sight, it’s going to be a very wintry week.”

Fingrid however, has previously reported 10–15 degrees below zero as the limit, when the probability of rotating power outages increases.

“However, that does not mean that the sufficiency of electricity will become particularly challenging due to the weather. The probability increases if, at the same time, in addition to the delay of Olkiluoto 3, there are challenges in electricity import or domestic production,” says Rauhala.

At least next week, thanks to the windy weather, there should be more electricity. However, it is problematic if the wind is so strong that the wind turbines have to be shut down, says Keränen.

“ “Much depends on how fast the wind is able to be utilized by the power plants.”

He is not as optimistic about next week’s energy weather.

The worst case scenario would be cold and mild weather. On Wednesday, the winds will calm down a bit, but they won’t weaken completely.

I’m freezing in addition, when calculating electricity sufficiency, it is really necessary to take into account how much electricity is produced and how much electricity is imported into Finland.

Electricity is brought to Finland from, for example, Sweden and Estonia.

The amount of electricity imported from Sweden may be less than usual this winter, as the Ringhals 4 nuclear power unit in southern Sweden will be serviced at least until the end of January.

Finland is also affected by the Swedish and partly Baltic weather, says Rauhala. If the winter is cold and windless, countries have less electricity to export.

“For Sweden, the same 20 degrees below zero has been used as the measure of peak consumption,” says Rauhala.

Finns have already succeeded in reducing their electricity consumption in the autumn. The declining electricity has forced many to buy more firewood than usual and lower the internal temperature of their apartments.

It is more difficult to predict consumption this winter than before, says Rauhala. He emphasizes that saving electricity and scheduling its use can solve the problem of ending up with an electricity shortage.