Electricity | New record readings for Finnish electricity production

On Saturday evening, electricity production would reach more than 12,700 megawatts.

Finland electricity production reached new record readings on Saturday. Grid company Fingrid’s electricity monitoring by production would be over 12,700 megawatts on Saturday evening.

It was also reported earlier MTV.

The previous record was from 2004, when the peak readings were 12,656 megawatts.

Fingrid’s control room manager Arto Pahkinin thanks to wind power and Olkiluoto 3, the old readings will be discarded in the future.

“It looks good and that’s how it should be. Let’s go in the right direction,” Pahkin told STT.

At the beginning of December, there were already close to record readings without the triple reactor of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant.

The Olkiluoto triple reactor is still in trial operation. Trial operation was interrupted in October due to damage to the feed water pump, but continued again at the end of December. The regular electricity production of the triple reactor is expected to start in early March