Electricity market | There was no market manipulation behind the record electricity prices in January, says the report of the Energy Agency

Electricity market|The price of electricity rose to an all-time high on Friday, January 5, when electricity cost more than two euros per kilowatt hour in the evening. The Energy Agency investigated whether illegal market manipulation was behind the exceptional prices.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. In January, the energy crisis culminated in the highest taxable price of electricity ever. Cold weather and low electricity production due to maintenance increased prices. The Energy Agency investigated the operation of the market, but found no signs of manipulation. Electricity companies’ forecasts of consumption went wrong, which caused losses for many.

Two and the six-month-long energy crisis culminated last January, when on Friday of the first week of the month, the taxable price of electricity rose to more than two euros per kilowatt-hour during the evening hours.

It was an all-time record and shocked the entire energy industry. The weather was cold all the way to southern Finland, and as is often the case with freezing weather, the weather was also quite calm. Wind turbines therefore did not produce a particularly large amount of electricity. At the same time, several district heating power plants and Fortum’s Meri-Pori coal-fired power plant were out of service due to disturbances.

Electricity producers could benefit from limiting production, because in a tight demand situation, even a small change in production can drastically increase the price of exchange electricity, the so-called spot market.

Situation caused a lot of speculation about the activities of energy companies and possible market manipulation. According to the rules of the electricity market, energy companies may not intentionally try to drag down prices.

In a tight demand situation, electricity production must be offered to the market at a profitable price, so it must not be left unoffered to raise prices.

The Energy Agency said in the spring that it would investigate the operation of the market during the exceptional week. Now the report has been completed and the Energy Agency’s economist Juha Teirilä tells about the results in his blog post.

According to Teirilä’s analysis, the agency did not find any signs of illegal manipulation. The agency has the authority to ask the companies for explanations of their activities and also access to the detailed offer data of all markets.

Electricity delivered the next day is traded in the previous day’s spot auction. But the market is constantly equalized on the same day with the so-called intraday market and regulated electricity trades.

Office asked the owners of the power plants under maintenance for explanations about the reasons and timing of the maintenance. Based on the reports, the maintenance seemed justified according to Teirilä’s analysis. Their timing at the same time and on a cold, frosty Friday was therefore an unfortunate coincidence.

Fortum has already publicly clarified that it was an unexpected equipment failure in Meri-Pori.

Nothing out of the ordinary was found in the next day’s electricity sales offers either. “The backgrounds of the highest sales offers in week 1 seem appropriate and do not deviate from usual bidding behavior,” Teirilä writes.

January’s in Friday’s exceptional situation, the fact that the consumption of electricity was ultimately very much below the market’s forecast, i.e. the purchase offers made for the previous day’s spot electricity, drew attention.

According to the Energy Agency’s analysis, electricity companies really had great difficulty predicting how demand would flex with such high prices, because such prices had not been seen before. On the other hand, even if consumption had been predicted correctly, the effect on prices would have been small, according to Teirilä.

Estimating consumption incorrectly ultimately resulted in a loss for many electricity traders, as the excess electricity had to be sold at a lower price the next day. Demand elasticity forecasts have been updated after January.

Electricity sellers the forecasts were certainly made more difficult by the fact that even though prices rose exceptionally high that week already before Friday, consumers did not really reduce their consumption.

Demand relaxed considerably only on Friday, when the peak prices were widely reported in the media. At that time, especially the electric heaters that buy electricity on the exchange did everything they could to save electricity. The media was filled with stories of families dying in the cold.

According to the Energy Agency, no oddities were found either in the so-called block offers or intraday trading. All in all, the energy companies seem to have survived with clean papers.

June 20, 2024 at 5:47 p.m.: Clarified description of the extent to which wind turbines produced electricity on Friday in January.