Electricity market | The stock exchange price of electricity collapsed – Why don’t the prices of the contracts on offer fall?

All factors affecting the price of electricity seem to be in a good position now. Still, the prices of fixed-term electricity contracts are almost at the same level as a couple of months ago.

Multi the customer will surely be confused. The price of stock electricity has fallen to almost zero in recent weeks. The average taxed price of the past week has been only 0.7 cents per kilowatt hour, and on several days the price has even been negative for hours.

Still, the price of the cheapest two-year fixed-term electricity contract is 9.98 cents per kilowatt hour. In the Energy Agency’s comparison service, Lumme-energia offered the cheapest truly fixed price at this price on Friday. Many other contracts have some kind of premium or flexibility element.

The prices of fixed-term contracts have not decreased at all since the beginning of spring. So what should someone who is considering a new electricity contract do now?

Power the stock market price has gradually declined from the peaks of last autumn and December. The most expensive average price of the month was last August, when electricity cost an average of 32 cents per kilowatt hour.

In April, electricity cost 7.4 cents per kilowatt hour. By the end of May, the average price has fallen to only 1–2 cents.

Such low prices are likely to be temporary. They have been caused above all by the spring floods in Lapland. Many hydroelectric power plants have had to drive water from flooded rivers through and past the power plant with great power, even if there was no actual demand for electricity.

In general, hydropower plants specifically save water when the demand is low compared to the supply and the price is cheap. During the flood, they have no choice.

At the same time, the weather has been sunny and sometimes windy. During the day, solar power plants produce electricity at their best with a power of more than 500 megawatts. Wind power production sometimes already exceeds 4,000 megawatts. So there has been plenty of electricity available.

Due to the flood of electricity, nuclear power plants have adjusted their power down, although traditionally nuclear power is not the type of production that is flexible, on the contrary.

“ For next year, the futures forecast an average price of eight cents.

May it is impossible to determine from the flood prices what stock exchange electricity might cost next winter. The best guess about the future price of electricity is the electricity derivative market.

There, too, prices have fallen a bit recently, but the going has been quite fluctuating. The taxable futures price for July–September is now around 5.7 cents, and the price for next January–March is almost 12 cents per kilowatt hour. The photographer’s prices are tax-free.

For the whole of next year, the futures market anticipates an average tax price of around eight cents. It is not very much less than the current prices of the cheapest fixed-term contracts.

Electricity companies price fixed-term contracts according to futures market prices and in practice hedge the electricity sold in advance. In addition, they cover their service. The risk premiums added to the contract prices have certainly increased a little as a result of the crisis experiences.

The price fluctuations of the futures market caused large collateral requirements for many electricity companies last year, which we want to be better prepared for in the future.

For these reasons, the prices of fixed-term contracts have not decreased more than this.

Is it worth it? to stick to fixed-term contracts? Could it be that the futures market is wrong and you could get exchange electricity significantly cheaper?

It is very possible. There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding next winter’s electricity market. The weather affects the final prices a lot. Cold weather increases energy consumption throughout Europe and raises prices. In mild weather, like last winter, the opposite happens.

Futures are priced according to average weather conditions. That’s why next winter’s daily stock exchange prices can differ a lot from current futures prices.

One a big risk factor is natural gas. It also started to fluctuate drastically in the price of electricity about a year and a half ago. When Russia started cutting gas exports to Europe, the price of gas skyrocketed.

But the price of gas has actually collapsed in recent weeks. On Thursday, the TTF natural gas future cost only 25 euros per megawatt hour. Gas was last this cheap about two years ago. As recently as April, gas cost 50 euros and in December 140 euros per megawatt hour. Even next winter’s gas future price is now only 44 euros.

The gas the decrease in price is due to the fact that there is a lot of gas in Europe’s gas storages after a mild winter. The exhausted pipeline import from Russia has also been patched up surprisingly quickly with the import of liquefied gas, i.e. LNG. For example, Germany has been rapidly building import terminals.

Germany’s according to authorities the filling rate of natural gas storages must be 75 percent at the beginning of September, so that the country survives the winter with honor. The filling rate is almost at this level already, and during the summer the stocks will be increased even more.

The gas market is now sensitive. Geopolitics can shake the market surprisingly in the future.

in Nordic countries the price of electricity also always depends on the situation of Norway’s water reserves. Now the level of the storage pools is close to average. If the summer turns out to be dry like last summer, the stock situation may be weak again in the fall.

“ For those who drive electric cars a lot, buying electricity from the exchange often makes sense.

Is in the end it’s quite impossible to say which contract should be taken with certainty. If you want to avoid risks and value peace of mind, a two-year fixed-term contract for ten cents is a reasonable deal.

You will probably end up paying a somewhat higher price compared to stock market prices, but other insurances also pay. If stock market prices bounce again next winter or the following winter, the contract provides protection.

It is not worth sticking to short deadlines, i.e. a few months, or even prices that are valid for the time being. Stock exchange prices are that low, and will probably be that way throughout the summer. You should enjoy them.

Contracts profitability is also affected by how electricity is used. An electric car owner who drives a lot uses a very large part of his electricity consumption to charge the car. Annual drives of 20,000 kilometers take about 4,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity, a 40,000-kilometer trip about 8,000 kilowatt-hours, if consumption is an average of 20 kilowatt-hours per hundred kilometers.

For example, an electrically heated detached house often consumes 20,000 kilowatt hours per year.

If you can schedule the charging of the car during favorable hours, it certainly makes sense to buy electricity from the exchange. The rapid increase in wind power has significantly increased the fluctuation of electricity prices. At best, the car can be charged with just the electricity transfer price, when the price of electric energy is close to zero or even negative.