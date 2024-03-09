Electricity market | Even billions of revenue was expected from the tax on the excessive profits of electricity companies, the result remaining close to zero

At the end of 2022, the extra profit tax, which was hastily prepared, was supposed to significantly inoculate the excessive profits of electricity producers. According to HS's report, the income would seem to remain at a few million euros. The expectation was EUR 0.5–1.3 billion.

For electricity companies the income from the regulated so-called windfall tax is becoming meager.

At the government's request, at the end of 2022, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) quickly prepared a draft law on the additional profit tax for electricity producers.

With the tax, the state was supposed to collect from the big electricity producers a part of the excess income they received from the electricity that went up in price after the war of aggression against Russia, as if undeservedly. The tax could have been used to compensate subsidies paid to electricity users affected by the high price of electricity.

The decrease in the price of electricity and the final method of implementation of the tax are leading to the fact that in the end almost no tax is collected at all. Still in December 2022 seemed as if the return could have been substantial. In the draft law, VM estimates that the return could be as much as 0.5–1.3 billion euros if the price of electricity remained high.

The draft law was significantly changed after the opinion round.

Tax the biggest potential payers are the biggest electricity producers, who still have a lot of hydropower that benefits from expensive electricity prices. These companies are Fortum, forest company UPM and Helen of the city of Helsinki.

There is no compiled information on the amount of the tax, but according to HS's report, the final result is as follows:

According to the company's annual report, one million euros was accumulated to be paid to UPM. Helen is told that the company has paid an additional profit tax of 3.5 million euros.

In Fortum's 2023 third quarter earnings report, there is information that the company does not expect to pay any additional profit tax at all.

“According to Fortum's assessment, the temporary profit tax in the electricity sector will have no effect on the company's taxation in 2023,” the company writes.

Power the price rose exceptionally high in 2022, when there was a shortage of natural gas in Central Europe. The largest electricity producers, especially Fortum, which owns a lot of hydropower, and forestry company UPM benefited from high prices in their results.

The tax could not be adjusted retroactively for the companies for 2022, so it was decided to collect it from the possible excess profits of the 2023 results. However, electricity prices began to drop rapidly right after Christmas.

Thanks to Lauha's winter, electricity was significantly cheaper in the beginning of 2023 than, for example, last winter. As the price of electricity fell, potential tax revenue also shrunk.

Ministry of Finance board advisor of the tax department Jari Salokoski the collected information on tax revenue will only be available in the fall.

“Companies submit their tax declarations in April, and taxation is completed for them in the fall,” he says.

The purpose of the tax is to tax 30 percent of the company's electricity business profit to the extent that it exceeds the 10 percent annual return on the adjusted equity of the electricity business.

In the original draft law, the conditions were stricter. The threshold yield was increased from five to ten percent after the opinion round. The method of calculating income was also changed.

In principle, the tax also applied to fossil fuels, but practically no company in Finland was covered by it. Laws of the same type were enacted in many EU countries.

Also on the other hand, the amount of electricity subsidies paid by the state was lower than previously estimated. Kela paid electricity subsidies to households that could not get a full tax deduction for electricity due to low annual incomes.

By the end of January this year, Kela had only paid 620,000 euros in support. The application period ended at the end of last year.

The state also supported consumers with an electricity deduction in taxation and a temporary reduction in the value added tax paid on electricity. The final cost of the electricity deduction will become clear when the information on last year's taxation is ready.