Electricity market | Electricity futures prices have risen drastically in October – this is how it affects fixed-term contracts

The future price of electricity for next winter has increased by more than 50 percent since the beginning of October, and the rise accelerated after the attack by the extremist organization Hamas last weekend. The breakdown of the gas pipe is not believed to have affected prices.

Power futures prices for next winter and spring have clearly risen in the last two weeks. The taxable price of a kilowatt hour delivered in January–March was still 6.14 cents on October 3. On Friday, it was 9.36 cents, which means the price has risen by about 52 percent.

According to experts, the increase is related to the attack by the extremist organization Hamas in Israel last weekend. Although prices rose a little last week, the sharpest increase only happened from Monday onwards this week.

“The main reason is Hamas,” says the director responsible for the electricity market at Energy Industry Pekka Salomaa.

“The risk that the availability of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, will be disrupted due to the conflict is now raising prices.”

Very however, the price increase is not dramatic. Electricity futures were last at their current level at the beginning of September. Since then, prices have fallen sharply due to, among other things, the good situation of gas storages in Central Europe. Germany’s gas reserves are almost full.

Storage alone is not enough to meet winter gas consumption in Central Europe. In addition to them, LNG imported from the Middle East is needed, among other things. The importance of LNG has grown considerably since gas imports from Russia were stopped and the Nord stream gas pipelines were destroyed more than a year ago.

Germany has rapidly built the terminals needed to receive liquefied natural gas.

In the process the importance of the price of natural gas for the price of electricity has increased, especially when there is a shortage of electricity. The price curve for natural gas ttf futures looks quite similar to that of electricity futures.

The spread of the conflict between Hamas and Israel could affect gas production and key transportation routes.

Its on the other hand, the damage to the Balticconnector pipe between Finland and Estonia last Sunday does not seem to have affected prices much. In Finland, the importance of natural gas in the production of electricity is very small, and the availability of gas is ensured by the LNG terminal ship brought to Inkoose.

In the electricity market, both the price of the entire Nordic countries and the regional price of Finland are priced. The regional price has not increased significantly, which means that the risk to Finland in particular has not increased.

Economist at the Energy Agency Juha Teirilä however, thinks that even if the damage to the gas pipeline does not directly affect the price of electricity in Finland, it increases the general uncertainty related to the energy market.

This, in turn, can affect prices in Central Europe and the Nordic countries, and thus eventually in Finland as well.

The most the price of natural gas affects electricity prices in Germany. Future electricity prices there for next winter are about double compared to Finland.

There should be plenty of electricity production in Finland this winter, if there are no unexpected disruptions. Olkiluoto’s triple unit is running and more wind power is being connected to the grid all the time. Electricity consumption has also clearly decreased partly due to the industrial recession.

The situation of Norway’s water reserves, i.e. the hydro balance, is also good and will continue to improve with the autumn rains. It means that plenty of cheap hydroelectricity is available from Norway via the border connections in Northern Sweden when Finland needs it.

Teirilän many things are in a good position in terms of next winter’s electricity market.

“Hydrobalance is quite good. It has sometimes been better, but in terms of the development of the last two years, the current situation is one of the best,” says Teirilä.

Temporary the prices of the contracts do not seem to have been affected by the rise in futures prices next winter and spring. Two-year fixed-price contracts are available at the lowest price of 8.2 cents per kilowatt hour.

Fixed-term contract offers usually react with a delay to changes in market prices. The contracts are priced according to futures prices for the entire two-year contract period.

Nor has damage to the Balticconnector pipe been reflected in the price of electricity on the exchange. With the exception of Monday and Tuesday, electricity has been really cheap this week, and the price, including taxes, will remain negative on Saturday.