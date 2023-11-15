Electricity market | Director of the wind power company: It is worth paying an additional price for wind electricity

Rami Rajala, director of wind power company Ilmattare, says that wind power’s “guarantee of origin” has a real impact on future investments, and therefore buying wind electricity can make sense.

Although the construction of onshore wind power is cheaper than any other new electricity production, the additional price received from the wind power market is important, says the director responsible for the production of the wind power company Ilmattare Rami Rajala.

HS wrote on Monday, that it is no longer worth paying an additional price for wind power, because new wind power is being created constantly and in abundance anyway. Also head of WWF’s climate program Bernt Nordman evaluate For the future of the countrysidethat electricity companies have no grounds to ask Finnish customers for an additional price for fossil-free electricity.

“However, wind power really has an additional price, because every seller or user of wind electricity must obtain a certificate of origin for the electricity they sell,” says Rajala.

All the produced electricity is mixed in the transmission network, i.e. the electricity user cannot know exactly how the electricity he uses was produced. Therefore, a market has been created for certificates of origin of electricity that is separated from the physical electricity itself.

Electricity and the related certificate of origin are therefore sold separately. Certificates of origin are available for all forms of emission-free electricity production, including nuclear power.

Wind power the producer receives certificates for the amount of electricity he produces and they are then sold on the certificate of origin market.

Although electricity does not move indefinitely across borders, the market for electricity certificates of origin is completely international. This way, for example, a French industrial company that wants to reduce the emissions of the electricity it uses can do so by purchasing certificates of origin for Finnish wind power.

The demand for certificates has grown explosively in recent years, when most listed companies have committed to reducing the greenhouse gas emissions of their operations.

“The price of the wind power certificate of origin has multiplied in just two years, which indicates that their demand has grown faster than wind power production,” says Rajala.

Certificates are bought both by companies that meet their sustainability goals and by electricity retailers that sell renewable electricity to consumers and companies. For example, an electricity retailer selling wind electricity has to obtain certificates of origin for the amount of wind electricity it sells each year, which are then invalidated.

This year, according to market data collected by Svensk Kraftmäkling, the price of certificates of origin for Nordic wind power has varied between four and eight euros per megawatt hour. Futures predicting next year’s prices are around six euros. Just two years ago, the prices were only 1–2 euros per megawatt hour.

The scale can be understood by comparing it to, for example, the annual consumption of about 20 megawatt hours of an electrically heated detached house. Corresponding certificates of origin for wind electricity would cost around 100–200 euros this year.

Is it worth it? does the household pay an additional price for wind electricity if there is enough demand for wind electricity in any case, and in any case more than 90 percent of Finland’s electricity production is emission-free today?

Wind power also seems to be generated in large quantities in any case.

Ilmattare’s Rajala thinks it’s worth it, because it affects the profitability of wind power investments. Right now, when financing has become more expensive, few new wind power investment decisions have been made.

“When financing is applied for a new wind power project, it is typically a condition that part of the electricity produced in the project has been sold in advance with a long-term PPA agreement. The contract usually includes both the electricity produced and the related guarantees of origin,” says Rajala.

The importance of the guarantee of origin for the economy of future projects is increased by the fact that the price wind power producers receive for electricity is clearly lower than the average price of electricity. This is because electricity is usually very cheap when there is plenty of wind power and vice versa.

Electric company CEO of Väre Juha Keski-Karhu also points out that if you do not pay for the guarantee of origin of renewable or emission-free electricity, the emissions of the purchased electricity are calculated according to the so-called residual distribution.

“It comes from the legislation on guarantees of origin. If the electricity user has not purchased emission-free electricity, the calculated carbon dioxide emissions of the electricity used were 471.27 g/kilowatt hour in 2022,” says Keski-Karhu.

Emission-free electricity means not only wind, solar and hydropower, but also nuclear power. Guarantees of origin are sold for all of them. There is no shortage of guarantees of origin for nuclear power, so the additional price of emission-free electricity is small compared to the additional price of clean wind or solar electricity.

Emission-free the residual distribution outside the guarantees of origin of electricity mainly consists of peat and fossil energy sources, which account for less than a tenth of Finland’s total electricity production.

Especially for companies that report their emissions, this means that they are happy to buy electricity certified as emission-free. The origin of electricity sold by electricity companies can be compared, for example, on the Energy Agency’s sahkonhinta.fi service.

Correction 15.11. 11:56 a.m.: The news initially stated that an article about the rationality of paying for green electricity was published on Tuesday. In reality, the writing was published on Monday.