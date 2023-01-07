Electricity | Low-income people can now apply for electricity subsidy – the subsidy is granted for January-April bills

The primary support for electricity costs incurred in the beginning of the year is the electricity deduction.

Coil The application form for the electricity subsidy granted to low-income people will be published today, Saturday, by tKela on the website. You can get electricity support for electricity costs incurred in January-April.

For the portion exceeding the monthly deductible of 400 euros, the amount of support is 60 percent. The costs of electricity transmission are not covered by the subsidy.

An electricity bill is required as an attachment to the application. You can apply for support until the end of 2023.

Primary however, the form of support for electricity costs at the beginning of the year is an electricity deduction. If the estimate of the total electricity costs for January-April 2023 exceeds 2,000 euros, you can apply for an electricity deduction for high costs.

You can apply for electricity subsidy if the taxes to be paid do not accumulate during this year equal to the electricity deduction.

You cannot get an electricity reduction if you have received electricity subsidy.

Negotiations on the details of the electricity subsidy paid as a lump sum will continue on Monday.

The negotiations have been based on the draft presentation prepared by the Ministry of Labor and Economy (TEM). The goal is to have a model for statements early next week.

According to STT’s data, a limit of one cent has been planned for the electricity subsidy paid as a one-off compensation. One-off compensation could not be obtained for the most favorable electricity contracts.

According to STT’s information, the discussion of the special assistants has also featured so-called intermediate consumers, whose low-cost electricity contract has been interrupted at the end of the year and the new electricity contract is more expensive.

According to STT’s data, there have also been different views on how much the state would compensate for the electricity bill.

The government made before Christmas alignment according to the plan, the support is to be paid as a lump sum to facilitate the payment of electricity bills for the four winter months. Its calculation basis is the actual consumption of November-December.

The deductible would be 100 euros per month and the support ceiling would be 700 euros per month for four months. It has also been agreed that a maximum of around 400 million euros would be used for the support.

The refund would be implemented through the electricity companies in the electricity bill, and there would be no need to apply for it separately.