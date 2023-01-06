Electricity | Kirsi Salme’s electricity bills are “another ton” a month – She plans to wash the sheets next time only in the spring

A bitter cold will test Finland this weekend. Electricity savers who are pinching their heating are not afraid of the cold, and they plan to prepare for severe frosts by adding warm clothes.

Multi Finns have cut back on heating their homes to save electricity and avoid impossibly high electricity bills. From the end of the week the frost is intensifying in Finlandwhich can cool homes even more.

Lives in Lohja Monika Forssell says that he kept the electric heating of his 80-square-meter detached house completely off because of the large electricity bills.

He has heated his house with the help of a space-saving fireplace.

“Just last week I got more trees. Heating with wood will become cheaper, even though they have also become more expensive. I’ve always used wood heating in conjunction with electric heating, but this winter I haven’t turned on the radiators once,” says Forssell.

With frosts of a few degrees, the indoor temperature stays at around 18–20 degrees, but with the most severe frosts, the temperature has dropped to 13.

“Then all you have to do is put more clothes on,” says Forssell.

When the cold gets tougher, electricity consumption also increases significantly in Finland. The grid company Fingrid estimated earlier this week that there should be enough electricity, and there does not seem to be a need for rotating blackouts.

One of the reasons for the sufficiency of electricity is the diligent saving of electricity by Finns.

Forssell says that he strives to ensure that the fireplace heating is sufficient even during severe frosts. But if the mercury drops really low, the radiators can always be turned on.

“If it gets terribly cold, then I heat the fireplace twice a day. You can always turn on the batteries, but I’d rather not do that when the electricity bills have increased sixfold,” he says.

Forssell says that he has coped with the increased electricity bills “tolerably” so far. He says that he cut his electricity consumption in half last year by cutting back on electric heating.

“In previous winters, I have worn a t-shirt at home. Now the only thing that helps is to put on more clothes. Woolen socks and a woolen jacket around the neck.”

from Vantaa Kirsti Salmi and his spouse have saved on electricity consumption by keeping the interior temperature of the single-family house at 12–16 degrees.

“We manage just fine. Wool socks are on and sweaters are on. Sometimes it feels a bit chilly. If it’s cold, we go outside for a run. It warms up,” says Salmi.

Other savings measures have also been introduced. You only go to the sauna very quickly, if you are lazy. The washing machine and dishwasher run only at night.

“The sheets are then washed when they are taken outside to dry. We have so many sheets that we can take new ones from storage when needed.”

Salmi and her husband are retired. Even though the electricity bills have risen to heights despite the cost-saving measures, the well-to-do have managed so far, says Salmi.

“We use as little electricity as possible out of solidarity and see how low we can get consumption. With these measures, it has dropped by half from the previous year. Still, the bills are two tons a month. It’s not even reasonable for a person with a normal income, let alone someone who lives alone.”