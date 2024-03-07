Electricity | Kela: The number of electricity subsidy recipients was a fraction of what was expected

The number of households that received electricity support remained low due to, among other things, the mild winter.

High ones the number of recipients of the electricity subsidy created to equalize electricity expenses was a fraction of what was expected, Kela informs. By the end of January this year, Kela had paid 620,000 euros in support. The application period ended at the end of last year.

The electricity subsidy was created to equalize the high electricity energy costs at the beginning of 2023. Subsidy was granted to households that could not receive a full tax deduction for electricity due to low annual income.

The number of households that received electricity support remained low due to, among other things, the mild winter.

The statistics do not show how many households the subsidy was paid to, because the same household may have received electricity subsidy several times.