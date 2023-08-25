The competent work teams were able to quickly restore the electric current to the areas of Sharjah city after a sudden technical defect occurred that caused the non-flow of gas to the power stations.

A technical malfunction in the gas plant in the Al Saja’a area in Sharjah caused the shutdown of the valves of the gas pipelines feeding the stations of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, due to the emergency procedures used in the gas plant, which are closed directly when technical faults occur, and the specialized work teams proceeded to isolate the main valve feeding the stations. Electricity in Sharjah and the return of gas flow through it by 80%, which contributed to the complete restoration of electricity

Work is also underway to address the major technical defect and restart the entire gas complex.