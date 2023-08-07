Electricity | Is Finland’s electricity grid safe if a storm hits? The expert answers

Underground cabling of electricity networks has reduced outages caused by storms. However, development is strongly associated with regional inequality.

Power grids underground cabling is a growing trend, thanks to which the Finnish network is even better protected from storms and other weather phenomena.

However, overhead power lines hanging in rural areas are still vulnerable to weather damage, a leading expert from the Energy Agency Tiina Karppinen tells HS.

Operation manager at electricity distribution company Caruna Jarmo Ström previously told HS that traditional overhead lines are particularly sensitive to stormy conditions, such as those in Finland was still expected at the weekend. Since then, the forecast has been updated, and the strong wind is no longer predicted to be as strong.

Falling and snapping trees and lightning strikes can still damage overhead power lines and transformers. It is different with the power lines laid underground.

“From the significant storms of the last 5-7 years, it has been observed that weather phenomena no longer affect the number and duration of power outages in the same way as, say, 10 years ago,” says the Energy Agency’s Karppinen.

Even underground cables are not completely immune to faults, but in the event of a storm, the Finnish electricity grid is now significantly better protected than, for example, in 2010, when storms of august caused widespread power outages.

Carp according to the current level of security of electricity supply in Finland is generally good.

“The Electricity Market Act has separately recorded goals for increasing the level of security of supply. One way to do this has been to use ground cabling. At the moment, we are meeting the goals on a general level.”

Underground cabling has reduced power outages, especially in urban areas and conurbations, but the risk of power outages is greater in rural areas.

“Companies have started to implement increasing security of supply in different ways in different areas, often so that underground cabling has primarily started to be done in urban areas,” says Karppinen.

There are still regional differences in electricity supply reliability. In rural areas, power lines still often hang above the ground at the mercy of wires, while in cities they are increasingly buried underground to protect them from heavy snow and storm winds.

Ground cabling however, it doesn’t happen for free, and some consumers have woken up to increased costs.

The financing of underground cabling has been seen by the consumer as a higher electricity transmission bill than before. On the other hand, increased investment and the start of underground cabling have since also restrained the price trend.

Karppinen says that an effort has been made to curb the increase in fees also with the changes in the law that came into force in 2021.

With the changes, the deadline for meeting the delivery readiness goals has been moved from 2028 to 2036.

In other words, electricity companies have had more time to develop electricity distribution networks, so that the costs are also spread over a longer period of time. This, in turn, eases the payment burden on consumers.