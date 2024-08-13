Electricity, excessive prices due to gas-fired power plants

The gas power plants for the production of electricity heavily influence the wholesale price of the same in Italy. In our country, in fact, the cost per megawatt hour is equal to 136 euros, which means 13 euro cents per Kw, according to the price recorded on August 11th after the surge in consumption of air conditioners due to the great heat.

In France, however, despite the heat, the price of energy is 10 times lower, equal to 13 euros per MWh. Of course, the transalpine country has 19 power plants based on nuclear energy and reduced exports of electricity precisely because of the high internal demand due to the heat but also in other EU countries, such as Germany which stopped its power plants after the Fukushima accident in Japan, the megawatt hour costs 62 euros while Spain, which has 5 power plants that cover 20% of production, pays 69 euros per MWh.

In Northern Europe, for some hours of the day, prices are even negative. That is, in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark, thanks to the production of Offshore wind farms subject to strong winds. In Italy, wind energy covers only 8% of demand while in Germany it is 30%. Obviously it goes better with the photovoltaic And the hydroelectric. In fact, after the persistent rains recorded in spring, the production from renewable had exceeded that of fossil fuels on some days.

Unfortunately, however, in Italy, as explained by experts, the weight of gas power plants for energy production remains high and prevails above all in the formation of the price of energy on the market. In fact, producers are remunerated based on the plant that has produced with the highest price, which are obviously gas power plants.

However, given that the production mix has now changed, given that with the renewablethanks to sunny days, it is possible to produce up to 50% of the needs, therefore the rules for pricing energy itself should be changed.

A change that obviously finds obstacles in its path, especially from those who produce from renewable sources who are, obviously, greatly advantaged by this regulation linked to gas power plants which have production costs that are significantly higher than photovoltaic ones.