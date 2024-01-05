Electricity | Helsinki residents' rejection of exchange electricity prices: “Shocking”

Although the price of electricity on the exchange currently shocks many, many who have taken the electricity contract on the exchange are satisfied with their choice. High prices are prepared with everyday actions.

“Quite shocking”, says Mari Virtanen of the day's stock exchange electricity prices.

Virtanen has been his mother Airi Virtanen together with grocery shopping. Mari says that she lives in an apartment building and Airi in a detached house.

Mari says that the sauna will not be heated today. The underfloor heating in the bathroom is also something to think about.

“It's best if you sleep longer, so the electricity doesn't go out,” says Airi.

Even though Virtas is upset by the high price of electricity, they are nevertheless satisfied with the exchange electricity. According to them, it will be cheaper in the long run.

Mari Virtanen plans to stay careful with the underfloor heating.

High the price of electricity on the stock market worries the people of Helsinki.

HS reported on Thursday that the price of stock electricity will rise to a record high on Friday. The price is more than one euro per kilowatt-hour all day.

HS visited Oulunkylä to ask people what they think about the day's price spike. Many residents of Oulu have a detached house with electric heating, many perhaps also have electricity from the exchange.

However, when hearing Gallup's topic, many people say that they don't have stock exchange electricity, and that it doesn't hurt now.

“There's no exchange electricity, and there won't be, really not,” says one passer-by energetically.

Those who have taken the exchange electricity contract say that they are prepared for a record day.

Juuso Virkamäki is heading out of the house tonight to go outdoors or for a walk.

In Metsälä for those living in a semi-detached house Juuso to Virkajärvi the price of stock electricity is “not such a big deal” because his home is heated by district heating.

However, the price of electricity affects Virkäjärvi's plans for Friday evening in such a way that he plans to be away from home.

“Let's go outdoors or for a walk. Or we read books at home, although of course that also requires electricity.”

An electric car owner Seppo Sivula on the other hand says that “the car won't charge today.”

He currently has exchange electricity, but he plans to get it as soon as possible.

Today's record high prices will not affect his decision.

Sivula lives in a detached house with district heating, so signing a stock exchange electricity contract is not scary. There is no sauna in his home.

Seppo Sivula plans to switch to exchange electricity.

Next the interviewee doesn't mind the situation either.

“It's good that there is an exchange electricity option. It helps you stay aware of the costs, unlike with a fixed electricity contract,” he says Matti Mannonen.

Mannose, who presents himself as a graduate engineer, has come as a surprise to wind power's central importance in energy production.

“For example, today electricity would not be so expensive if there was more wind.”

Mannonen has also prepared to save electricity.

No dishes, no laundry today. However, he is not going to turn off the lights.

“If a minister asks for savings, we will do it.”

Sanna Malinen plans to turn off the outdoor lighting.

In a row house By living in Metsälä Sanna Malinella has been stock exchange electricity since last spring. In general, he has been “quite satisfied” with stock exchange electricity.

Malinen takes this Friday's electricity price into account in small household chores and other matters related to the use of electricity in the home. The goal is to minimize electricity use.

“We turned off the outdoor lighting, and we're not doing laundry today. We usually do laundry at night.”

In Oulunkylä living in a detached house Cricket Customers the price of electricity shocks.

“Awful!”

He says he understands price fluctuations, but today's price is already too high for him.

“When the transfer fee is added to the electricity bill, I didn't even bother to calculate how much the bill would be.”