The ecological transition requires a renewal not only for the sources of energy supply, with the necessary transition from fossil to renewables, but also for the infrastructures along which the same energy flows. Terna’s high voltage pylons, for example, are increasingly harmonizing with the surrounding ecosystem. The company that owns the national electricity transmission network has in fact launched a detailed plan of interventions with the aim of increasing biodiversity in the areas where its power lines are located. Which in this way also become virtuous tools from an environmental point of view, stimulating nature to take over its own spaces.

Bioducts

One of the most original projects in this sense is that of the “Bioducts”. These are “renaturation” works carried out at the base of Terna’s pylons (on a surface area of ​​approximately 20 by 20 metres) which allow the microhabitats present to be strengthened. In this way the power lines are transformed into a sort of ecological trampolines (“stepping stones”) that facilitate the movement of wildlife between protected areas.

In Italy, the Group led by the CEO and general manager Giuseppina Di Foggia, has so far carried out three interventions of this type – one in the North, one in the Center and one in the South of Italy – involving five overhead power lines, for a total of nineteen pylons.

In particular, at the base of the electricity infrastructure, natural habitats are improved through the planting of native species and the installation of specific structures for wildlife, such as nest boxes, “batboxes” and “bug hotels”, so that the same fauna Local wildlife (including pollinators) can find food, shelter, and rest before moving safely between fragmented habitats. Finally – last but not least – the aspect of improving the aesthetics of the pylons achieved thanks to these environmental engineering actions should not be underestimated.

With environmentalists

Terna also collaborates with environmental associations, with the aim of achieving the best possible interaction between power lines and nature. In the Saline di Trapani, for example, the manager of the national electricity grid has installed bollards on its power lines, with the aim of promoting a safer flying area for the numerous protected species of birds that live in the area.

Furthermore, in some Italian regions, Terna has promoted reforestation interventions with the aim of reducing hydrogeological risk and increasing biodiversity.

Plant communities

The Group also cooperates with the Italian Botanical Society, with which it has created three “Tiny Forests”, that is, three plant communities – small but very efficient – which reproduce natural forest associations according to the method of the Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki.

These micro-forests – which cover an area of ​​approximately 200 square meters and host 400 seedlings – are located in Rome and Caserta. The team of botanists studied the local plant communities and identified the species most suitable for planting: in total seven tree species and eleven shrub species were used, for a total of eighteen, in line with the characteristics of the territories and the Mediterranean Bioclimatic Region .

The results of the experimentation will serve to define guidelines for the identification of the best species and plant associations. But the “Tiny Forests” will also be useful in mitigating the impact of the climate crisis and, at the same time, studying the impact of this forestation system on reducing pollution.

The one launched by Terna and Società Botanica is the first Italian project included in the “Tiny Forest” list: the Miyawaki method provides very stringent rules to increase the growth speed of forests, the development of biodiversity and the capacity to absorb carbon dioxide carbonic. This is a type of forestation that is still little known in Italy, while in the United Kingdom there are at least one hundred and fifty micro-forests of this type and the Netherlands has already exceeded one hundred plants.