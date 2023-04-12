The report, issued on Tuesday by independent think tank Ember on climate and energy, said last year may have seen a peak in emissions from the electricity sector, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gas carbon dioxide.

In its annual report on electricity in the world, Ember examined electricity sector data from 78 countries, accounting for 93 percent of global electricity demand.

The report concluded that renewable and nuclear energy sources together accounted for 39 percent of global electricity production last year, with the share of solar energy increasing by 24 percent and wind energy by 17 percent compared to the previous year.

The growth in electricity generation from solar and wind energy met 80 percent of the increase in global electricity demand in 2022.

Electricity generation from coal-fired plants increased by 1.1 percent, while electricity generation from gas-fired plants decreased by 0.2 percent due to higher fuel prices.

Although carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity sector increased by 1.3 percent last year, increased reliance on wind and solar energy contributed to slowing the pace of growth.

The report said that if all electricity generated from wind and solar energy came from fossil fuel plants, the electricity sector’s emissions would be 20 percent higher in 2022.