Electricity | Fixed-term contracts have become cheaper by more than 50 percent since the fall – compare contracts with the calculator

In the beginning of the year, exchange electricity has been more affordable than other contract types. Based on the current futures prices, the price of electricity in Finland will rise to more than 16 cents per kilowatt-hour at its most expensive in February, while in summer the price is around 10 cents.

Temporary electricity contract prices continue to fall. In the cheapest fixed-price fixed-term contract, the price of electric energy is now 16.5 cents per kilowatt hour, according to the Energy Agency from the electricity price comparison service. Fortum offers a two-year contract.

The prices of fixed-term contracts have fallen by even more than 50 percent since last September, when the outlook for the electricity market was very uncertain. At that time, even in the cheapest fixed-term electricity contract, electricity cost more than 35 cents per kilowatt hour.

The energy industry has estimated that the current year will be the year when the energy crisis will be overcome. This is due, among other things, to the fact that a lot of new electricity production is coming to Finland and the same is happening in neighboring Sweden. The easing of the energy crisis is reflected in the price of electricity.

Feeling despite the decrease, fixed-term contracts are still two or even three times more expensive than before the energy crisis. In the second year, a fixed-price contract could still be obtained for less than five cents per kilowatt-hour.

The contracts are also clearly more expensive than what the stock exchange electricity has paid in the beginning of the year. The taxable price of exchange electricity in January has been around 8.5 cents per kilowatt hour on average. The price is explained by, among other things, the exceptionally mild weather and abundant wind power production.

Back in December, the average price of electricity on the stock exchange was around 27 cents per kilowatt hour.

The greater part fixed-price fixed-term contracts are two-year long. For example, the Finnish Consumer Agency has pointed out during the winter that households should think carefully about whether it is worth taking long electricity contracts.

The shortest fixed-price fixed-term contract in the Energy Agency’s service is half a year long. In that case, electric energy costs 17.5 cents per kilowatt hour.

Only a few companies offer electricity contracts valid for the time being, which are not based on the stock market price, to new customers. Even in the cheapest contract offer, the price is almost 40 cents per kilowatt hour.

Last in the past few weeks, contracts have also become available in which a fixed basic part is paid for electricity and the price can be influenced by timing electricity consumption. The contracts are a kind of combination of a fixed price and a stock market electricity contract: the price either rises or falls depending on whether the consumption is timed during the cheap or expensive hours of the stock market electricity.

Such flexible electricity contracts are offered by, for example, Helen and Fortum.

In my own when considering, it should be noted that the prices of almost all types of electricity contracts have been in a downward direction. It is due to the decrease in futures prices on the electricity derivatives exchange.

The development of the price of electricity can be predicted based on the derivatives market. Derivatives anticipate that electricity will remain affordable in Finland in the future as well.

Based on current futures prices, the price of electricity will rise to approximately 16.6 cents per kilowatt hour in February. In April–June, the price will drop to less than 11 cents, according to the futures.

In the last quarter of the year, futures forecast the price to rise again to around 14 cents per kilowatt-hour, and in the first quarter of next year to more than 16 cents.

During the energy crisis, futures prices have predicted the development of electricity prices more unreliable than usual, so they should be treated with caution.