Electricity | Fingrid does not collect grid fees

Fingrid uses last year’s record high bottleneck yields for the benefit of its customers.

25.5. 15:04 | Updated 10:33 am

Network company Fingrid will not collect grid fees for six months this year, the company says in its press release.

Fingrid uses last year’s record high bottleneck yields for the benefit of its customers. High electricity prices and large regional price differences increased bottleneck revenues, especially in the second half of last year.

Fingrid has already announced the non-collection of grid fees for January, February and June. Now it also confirms the non-collection of fees for July, November and December.

Last year, grid fees were not collected from December.

Fingrid’s customers are electricity producers, grid companies, large electricity consumers and other electricity market players.

Fingrid says that this year’s bottleneck yields have been significantly lower. For Fingrid, bottleneck revenues arise from regional price differences at the borders between Finland and Sweden and Finland and Estonia.

The now-decided non-collection of mains network fees does not affect the pricing of the company’s other services.

With the growth of weather-dependent production and electricity consumption, the fluctuations in the company’s market-based costs increase, so that the size of the grid payments may have to be checked several times a year.

Correction May 26, 2023 at 10:32 a.m.: It was previously stated incorrectly in the story that last year the payments were not collected for four months. In fact, the non-receipt only concerned December.