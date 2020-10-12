Highlights: Electricity failure in most areas of Mumbai due to grid failure, train service disrupted as power supply came to a standstill on Monday morning

There is no electricity coming anywhere in the South, Central and North regions of Mumbai, even in Thane, its effect is being seen.

BEST has tweeted that the city is unable to get electricity due to disrupted Tata incoming electric supply

Due to grid failure, most areas of Mumbai have been experiencing electricity failure since Monday morning. Local train service has also been disrupted due to the power supply being stalled. Millions of passengers have been stranded since morning. It is being told that there is no electricity coming anywhere in South, Central and North Mumbai. Even in Thane and Navi Mumbai, its impact is being seen. Here too, electricity is not coming in many areas.

May take more than two hours

There is no electricity in Mumbai metropolitan region due to multiple tripping in power supply from Kalwa to Padghe adjoining Thane. 380 MW power has been interrupted. It may take more than 2 hours for the power to be fully restored. Kovid hospitals are currently getting power through power backup.

Problems due to disrupting Tata incoming supply

People are complaining about the power cut on social media. When the city will get electricity, nothing can be said for sure. Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has tweeted, “The city is not getting electricity due to the Tata incoming electric supply being disrupted.” Sorry for the inconvenience.’



Western line affected due to power grid failure

Western line railway has also been affected due to power grid failure. Train service from Churchgate to Vasai in particular is closed, but some trains are running between Vasai to Borivali due to the power facility in Vasai-Virar area.

No effect in airport and stock exchange

The operations at Mumbai Airport are well underway between power cuts. Work is also going on at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and NSE. BSE said that this morning the listing ceremony for Mazgaon Shipbuilders was successfully completed.