Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Electricity | Exchange electricity with a minus all day Tuesday

August 8, 2023
Electricity | Exchange electricity with a minus all day Tuesday

Exchange electricity the price is minus all day on Tuesday. The situation is very exceptional.

Also on Monday, stock exchange electricity was remarkably cheap, but it was not in the negative all day.

If the electricity contract is based on stock exchange electricity and the stock exchange price of electricity is negative, you can get a refund on the electricity bill for the use of electricity.

However, you always have to pay something for electricity, because you always pay for electricity, for example, the transmission price to your own grid company.

The price of exchange electricity is determined in the electricity exchange operating in the Nordic countries, where electricity is sold and bought. Trading is done at the next day’s hourly prices, which vary according to demand and supply.

Minus prices are significantly different from last year’s situation, for example, because last year in August, electricity cost an average of 26.15 cents per kilowatt hour.

