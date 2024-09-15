Electricity | Exchange electricity will cost around 60 cents per kilowatt hour tomorrow morning

Electric|There is a price spike in electricity on Monday morning between nine and ten o’clock.

15.9. 17:32

Exchange electricity the hourly price in Finland tomorrow will be around 22 cents per kilowatt hour on average.

The most expensive exchange electricity is between nine and ten in the morning, when the hourly price is a little less than 60 cents.

On the other hand, the cheapest exchange electricity is between two and three in the morning, when the price is about 7.5 cents per kilowatt hour.

Hourly prices with tax are shown, among other things Pörssishähkää.fi– website, which uses data from the electricity exchange Nord Pool as its source.