Electricity | Exchange electricity will be more expensive on Sunday: Price spikes in the evening

Electric|The price of stock electricity will rise to more than 30 cents per kilowatt hour on Sunday evening. The average price of electricity is clearly higher on Sunday than on Saturday.

Exchange electricity the price increases considerably on Sunday evening.

The price of exchange electricity, including VAT, is more than 31 cents per kilowatt hour on Sundays between 19:00 and 20:00. From 8 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, the price rises to more than 32 cents. After this, the price starts to decrease per night.

The cheapest exchange electricity is on Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm.

Exchange electricity the average price rises to 12.1 cents on Sunday. This is significantly more than on Saturday, when the average price of electricity on the exchange was only about 2.5 cents.

The price of exchange electricity has been affected, among other things, by the repair of the second unit of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant. The second unit in question will probably not start producing electricity until October 6.

Network company Fingrid estimates that there will not be a shortage of electricity in the coming winter, if failures of major electricity production plants are avoided and electricity imports work normally.

According to Fingrid, if disturbances occur, it can lead to short-term electricity shortages.