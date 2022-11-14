Electricity | Exchange electricity is now clearly cheaper than other contracts – compare the price with your contract

There have not been any exceptionally expensive exchange electricity days in October and November.

Exchange electricity the price has still remained at a relatively affordable level in November. The current month’s average daily price including taxes has been 14 cents per kilowatt hour. In October, the average price was almost the same.

The price is cheap if you compare it to the fixed-term contracts available. The Energy Agency price comparison service in the cheapest fixed-term offer, the price of electric energy is now 25.6 cents per kilowatt hour. Currently, only six companies offer fixed-term contracts to new customers. The cheapest offer is from Fortum.

There are even fewer contracts in the service that are valid for the time being, and in them the cheapest offer is 36 cents per kilowatt hour.

Exchange electricity the price has fluctuated drastically in recent days. For example, on Friday and Saturday electricity was almost free, while on Monday the average price rose to 21.4 cents per kilowatt hour.

Cheap and almost free days naturally lower the average price for the entire month. On the other hand, there have been no exceptionally expensive exchange electricity days in October and November either. The last time the average daily price rose above 30 cents per kilowatt hour was on October 21.

A warm autumn and abundant wind power production have kept the price of electricity on the exchange moderate. Electricity companies are, however prepared for itthat the price can sometimes rise very high in winter.

All electricity users have been encouraged to direct their consumption to low-cost hours, away from the consumption peaks of weekday mornings and evenings. In exchange electricity economies, this can affect not only your own electricity bill, but in the long term it also lowers the average price of electricity.

An even more important goal is to ensure that there is enough electricity throughout the day on cold, frosty days.

Although a household buying electricity on the exchange would schedule its electricity use outside of peak hours, on cold frosty days it is likely to be difficult to move consumption completely away from price spikes.

“Regarding next winter, we should be prepared for the fact that the price of electricity on the stock market can rise very high at any moment”, CEO of Fingrid Jukka Ruusunen assessed for HS earlier in November.

Ruusunen’s instructions were that the buyer of electricity on the exchange must be able to plan his finances in such a way that he can withstand higher than usual electricity bills in times of trouble. If, on the other hand, you need predictability for your own electricity bills, a fixed-price contract can be a safer option than a stock exchange electricity contract, according to Ruususen.

With the calculator below, you can compare the price of your electricity contract with stock exchange electricity, on the assumption that its price would be the average daily price in November. In reality, the price varies hourly, and there is no information about the future price level. The calculator also compares to the current cheapest fixed-term electricity contract offer.