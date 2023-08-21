Electricity | Exchange electricity is extremely expensive on Monday – the highest price spikes are between nine in the morning and seven in the evening

This year’s side has not yet seen spikes this high.

Exchange electricity Today, the taxable price is at its highest over 68 cents per kilowatt hour. The highest price peaks are between nine in the morning and seven in the evening.

There is also a peak at eleven o’clock during the day, when the price rises to almost 60 cents.

Such high peaks have not been seen this year. Less than a year ago, in August, the price of a kilowatt hour was even close to the euro.

Today, electricity was at its cheapest in the morning, when it cost 11.80 cents per kilowatt hour. The average price of electricity for 28 days is less than five cents.

On Friday, it was reported that the electricity production of the Olkiluoto 2 plant unit has been interrupted due to a leak in the cooling system. At the same time, the electricity transmission lines between Sweden and Finland operate to a limited extent.

Fortum said in his press release yesterday that the output of unit one of the Loviisa nuclear power plant has been reduced due to a technical fault in the seawater pump. The repairs were expected to be completed by Monday afternoon.

The second unit of the Loviisa power plant, on the other hand, is undergoing annual maintenance as planned.

The price of exchange electricity is determined in the electricity exchange operating in the Nordic countries, where electricity is sold and bought.