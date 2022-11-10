Electricity | Exchange electricity is cheap today

In the hours of the morning, the price of electricity on the stock market sometimes drops even to zero or minus.

Exchange electricity is exceptionally cheap today, Friday. The spot price determined in the Nordic electricity exchange Nord Pool is less than 0.4 cents per kilowatt-hour almost all day long.

Electricity is slightly more expensive today only between 4 and 8 p.m., i.e. at the time of typical consumption peak. The most expensive electricity is between 5 and 6 p.m., when it costs 1.28 cents per kilowatt hour. However, this is also a very low price, because, for example, at the same time yesterday, electricity cost 31.79 cents per kilowatt hour.

From the low told about the price of stock electricity first Over.

In contracts based on exchange electricity, the seller’s margin and monthly basic payment are added to the spot price.

